The 8 Factors That Influence the Price of Bitcoin Downwards That You Should Know About

Bitcoin is the world's only truly free market. This means that Bitcoin users can find its equilibrium price 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Trading never stops in the Bitcoin world. Volatility is a feature, not a bug with Bitcoin. You should be prepared to see drops of -20% or more in a few hours, and increases of that much in a few hours as well.

Of course, it's always easier to control your emotions when the price of Bitcoin is soaring, but still, beware of the FOMO effect that could distract you from your predefined strategy.

With this in mind, you can see that there are many reasons why the price of Bitcoin can fall sharply at times.