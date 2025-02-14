Since the approval of Bitcoin Spot ETFs, a real mindset change has occurred in the Bitcoin world. Gone are the days when education was king. Gone are the days when education was king, replaced by speculation and excessive financialization. Some are talking about the onset of maturity, which necessarily implies this. We'll see if this is to the detriment of the Bitcoin revolution.

In any case, I'll try to leave these subjects aside and return to more positive things. I'll return with you to the 7 truths Bitcoin can open your eyes to. Those who understand the why of Bitcoin will eventually open their eyes to these truths.

1. Nobody can change Bitcoin, Bitcoin changes you

Bitcoin doesn't change. The Bitcoin revolution is based on a source code whose foundations have remained the same for more than 15 years. Bitcoin's source code evolves at the margins, giving everyone essential guarantees for the future. If Bitcoin doesn't change, it's people who change when they come into contact with it, by opening their eyes to all the things that the education system tries to hide from them from an early age.

Bitcoin allows you to experience a real change of mindset in your life in general. You switch from short-term to long-term thinking. You stop giving in to the sirens of mass consumerism and adopt a frugal lifestyle tailored to your real needs, not those that society tries to impose on you.

2. Bitcoin produces a real change in everyone's mindset, which spreads through you like a virus

It's not easy at first to understand just how revolutionary Bitcoin is, and how it will change your view of the world forever. But once you've got the hang of it, there's no turning back. Once you understand Bitcoin's fundamental principles of absolute scarcity, decentralization, and the quest for self-sovereignty, nothing will ever be the same again.

Your vision of the financial system and life in general changes forever. It's no coincidence that there's no middle ground when it comes to Bitcoin: you're either a skeptic or a Bitcoin Maximalist.

3. Bitcoin opens your eyes to the flaws of the fiat system

To understand the flaws of the fiat system, there's nothing like being confronted with a fair monetary and financial system like Bitcoin. You'll discover the solution and work your way up to the problem represented by the current monetary and financial system. This system is flawed and not fixable. You didn't realize it until now, but Bitcoin has changed your way of looking at things, forcing you to study a whole range of subjects that had never interested you before.

The fiat system is based on trust, which the powerful in the current system have been abusing for decades, whereas Bitcoin is based on the laws of mathematics. You understand that the guarantees offered by the Bitcoin protocol are essential if you are to plan your future life on your terms.

4. Bitcoin positively changes your relationship with mass consumerism

Mass consumer society does everything it can to push you to spend more and more. Since the American dollar was designed to be spent, because it keeps devaluing, you give in more easily and buy things you don't even need. Simply because the consumer society pushes you to!

Bitcoin positively changes your relationship with money, because, for the first time in your life, you're confronted with a real savings technology. You can save the fruits of your labor within the Bitcoin network, without the risk of your purchasing power being inexorably devalued over time by the arbitrary decisions of central bankers who are not representative of the people.

Bitcoin changes your priorities in life, so you can focus on your own needs. Whatever happens, you end up living a much more frugal life, because your needs are much simpler than those that the consumer society had in mind.

5. Bitcoin isn't just money, it's a mindset, a certain vision of the world

Some people see Bitcoin as nothing more than money, or simply a SoV. But Bitcoin is much more than that. It's a movement. Bitcoin is a revolution by the people for the people. Bitcoin pushes the idea of decentralization and fairness, but also the quest for self-sovereignty.

When you understand Bitcoin before anyone else, you feel like you're living in a parallel world. A bit like Neo in The Matrix when he discovers the inconvenient truth of the world we live in. Bitcoin is a state of mind, a certain vision of the world.

6. Bitcoin gives you access to real ownership

The majority of people in the general public believe that money in the bank belongs to them. Unfortunately, this is not the case. Your Money, Their Rules. So, it is not your Money! Banks can freeze your accounts, limit your withdrawals, or even go bankrupt, leaving you with nothing.

Bitcoin gives you access to true ownership. With great power comes great responsibility. But it's worth it because then you can live your life on your terms. No more middlemen or people you have to ask permission from to act. You are your own master. It all comes back to the quest for self-sovereignty, which is inseparable from the Bitcoin revolution. Not Your Keys, Not Your Bitcoin.

7. Taking full advantage of the Bitcoin revolution means putting your ego aside

Bitcoin is unlike anything you've ever experienced before. To understand Bitcoin, you're going to have to put your ego aside. Bitcoin challenges everything the education system has taught you. That's why so many people react with rejection and skepticism when they discover Bitcoin's existence and how it works.

But those who study Bitcoin long enough are bound to become Bitcoiners. All you need is the ability to put your ego aside to take this step. It's a financial awakening that requires a certain amount of introspection.

Final Thoughts

Bitcoin is much more than superior money. Bitcoin is a complete paradigm shift. A change in the way you see the world. Bitcoin challenges decades of status quo and offers those who understand why new possibilities for living life on their terms. Bitcoin is a gateway to long-term thinking.

To those who still doubt Bitcoin, a simple question: What if everything you've learned so far about money is a lie?

Share In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, makes the prediction.

When will Gary Gensler's “Wild West” come to an end?