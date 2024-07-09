A few months ago, in March 2024, Michael J. Saylor revealed his 5 phases of Bitcoin acceptance in an interview.

I had noted these 5 phases, but before writing to share my opinion on the subject, I wanted to see what he would do in the following weeks and months.

Why did I wait, you may ask? Do I have any doubts about Michael J. Saylor's attachment to Bitcoin?

The same Michael J. Saylor who continues to buy Bitcoin regardless of its price, and who, as of July 9, 2024, has accumulated an incredible 226,298 with MicroStrategy:

When you see how Michael J. Saylor has been accumulating Bitcoin regardless of its price since August 2020, it would be wrong to question his attachment to Bitcoin. However, I do think it's fair to ask where he stands concerning what he describes as the 5 phases of Bitcoin Acceptance.

I'll come back to this in the rest of this article as I go on to describe these 5 phases.