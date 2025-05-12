Every Bitcoin cycle has its fashions. In past cycles, it was common practice to criticize Bitcoin with false arguments. Some people have even made a specialty of denigrating Bitcoin unnecessarily for years. I'm thinking here of highly successful billionaires like Bill Gates. He continues to say that Bitcoin is just an application of the Greater Fool Theory. Nevertheless, he has begun to soften his stance, recently explaining that, given all the massive investments that have been made in Bitcoin over the years, it is now hard to imagine Bitcoin eventually falling towards zero.

Perhaps Bill Gates, too, will finally admit his major misconception about Bitcoin since its invention. Nothing is certain, but that's generally what happens to anyone who spends enough time studying Bitcoin. When I say enough, I mean spending probably several hundred, if not thousands of hours, studying Bitcoin over and over again. It's a fascinating thing because the Bitcoin revolution is inextricably linked to a whole host of other fascinating subjects, ranging from mathematics to geopolitics to philosophy.

To help as many people as possible accelerate their journey towards understanding Bitcoin, I'd like to take a closer look at the top 5 misconceptions that the general public still has about Bitcoin. Since you're reading this newsletter, I'm sure you've already figured out how to get past these misconceptions, but this might help you to guide non-believers around you to see things more clearly.

