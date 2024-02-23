If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

Today is February 23, 2024.

You're probably wondering why I'm reminding you of today's date. After all, you already know it. Well, my purpose is to remind you that we are fast approaching Bitcoin's fourth Halving.

At the current rate of block issuance, Bitcoin's fourth Halving should take place in just 55 days, on or around April 18, 2024:

Talking in terms of days is a misnomer since as the difficulty of mining on the network evolves, this duration in days will change.

What won't change, however, is that there will be fewer than 8,318 blocks left to issue on the Bitcoin system before the fourth Halving by the time you read this.

This is the intangible guarantee that the Bitcoin system gives you: its programmable monetary policy will be applied no matter what since it's written into Bitcoin's source code and doesn't depend on the arbitrariness of any human.

Once the block 840,000 has been issued, Bitcoin will enter a new era, and the reward for miners will be just 3.125 BTC per block correctly added to the Blockchain.

This means that the average number of new BTC issued each day will drop from 900 to 450!

A monumental supply shock that will lead Bitcoin to break a new price record in US dollar terms. There is no precise date, but it will happen in the months to come.

Bitcoin's ATH in USD is $69K reached in November 2021. With the Bitcoin price already above $50K, many are wondering how far the Bitcoin price can go in this upcoming Bull Market.

In what follows, I'm going to give you an investment strategist's hypothesis as to how high the price of Bitcoin could go in the coming months. As always, no guarantees, just food for thought.

This strategist proposes 3 factors that could push the price of Bitcoin up to $150K by the end of 2024!