The 4 Essential Lessons That Bitcoin Teaches You

Bitcoin is a true monetary revolution that will change the world of the future for the better. When I wrote this three years ago, few people took me seriously. Few people took seriously all the other Bitcoiners who were writing this.

At the end of the year 2020, no one is laughing anymore when a Bitcoiner says that. There has been a total change in mentality around Bitcoin since the beginning of this year. The massive arrival of institutional investors in Bitcoin is clearly changing the situation.

Everyone is aware that Bitcoin is very special. Today, Bitcoin is more likely to reach $100K by the end of 2021 than to fall to zero in the future as its opponents have been promising for years.

Buying Bitcoin when its price is $27K is far less risky than buying it when it was $27. Few people understand this, but in time you will. The success of Bitcoin is clearly inevitable.

To fully enjoy Bitcoin in the years to come, you will need to adopt the right mindset with Bitcoin. To speed up your learning, I will reveal 4 great lessons that being a Bitcoin HODLer have taught me over the years.

The amount of Sat you own is the key to your money future

Most people have already ever heard that Bitcoin supply is hard-capped at 21 million units. The nodes of the Bitcoin network will guarantee that this maximum supply will never be exceeded by enforcing this rule whatever it happens.

No one has any interest in seeing this Bitcoin strength disappear.

Owning 1 full Bitcoin is therefore the goal that everyone should pursue from now on. I've been explaining this for months, and of course, I maintain it today. To achieve this goal, the best strategy is also the simplest: buying Bitcoin in Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) mode in an automated way.

It boils down to 4 steps that you must absolutely remember:

Buy Bitcoin automatically with a Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) approach. Many applications exist for this. Program the automatic sending of these Bitcoins to your hardware wallet using one of the applications you will buy. HODL Bitcoin no matter what. Iterate from step 1.

With the incredible increase in the Bitcoin price expected in the coming months and years, those who have taken too long to realize that Bitcoin is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity may not be able to achieve the ownership of 1 full Bitcoin.

This does not mean that you should not buy Bitcoin. One of the advantages of Bitcoin over gold is that it is divisible up to eight digits after the decimal point. The smallest unit of Bitcoin is called a Satoshi. We have the following equivalences:

1 BTC = 100,000,000 Satoshis 1 Satoshi = 0.00000001 BTC

In the future, talking in Sat rather than in Bitcoin will become the norm. The goal of the future is parity between the U.S. dollar and the Satoshi.

In fact, rather than just the 21 million BTC that will be put into circulation, you can look at it this way: 2,100,000,000,000,000 Satoshis will be put into circulation.

I am telling you this so that you realize the importance of accumulating the maximum amount of Satoshis right now. It will change everything for your future. Each Sat you can get will make a big difference in your future.

Possessing 0.01 BTC already makes you a millionaire in the Bitcoin world since it means you own 1 million Satoshis. It is this mindset that you must adopt now to fully enjoy Bitcoin.

Currently, 8,470,018 addresses are Bitcoin millionaires:

This number will continue to grow in the future, and it's up to you to join this list to take control of your money destiny.

Patience always makes the difference with Bitcoin

Many newcomers into the Bitcoin world make the mistake of thinking that it is just another financial investment. These people think only of making the most money with Bitcoin.

This leads them to make a crucial mistake: they improvise themselves as Bitcoin Traders.

Trading is a complex activity that requires specific skills that only a minority of people possess. If you want to play the game of Bitcoin Trader, you are bound to lose. This is because you will be up against professional traders who have access to information that you don't have and who are much better at it than you are.

Besides, you will be subject to the market manipulations that impact the Bitcoin price from time to time in the short term.

You need to step back and zoom out to see the bigger picture. Bitcoin is not a get rich quick scheme, but rather your solution to not let the current monetary and financial system slowly but surely impoverish you. Bitcoin is not about money, Bitcoin is about power.

By buying Bitcoin, you are opting for a system that will give you back your power over money. Making the most of Bitcoin takes time. Those who are rewarded with Bitcoin are those who are patient.

For this, nothing better than becoming a Bitcoin HODLer by applying the DCA strategy in automatic mode that I detailed earlier.

Bitcoin pushes you to learn more and more

A monetary revolution such as Bitcoin induces a complete paradigm shift. To understand why Bitcoin is so important, you must seek to learn more and more about the solutions it brings to the flaws of the current system. This can only be done if you have a constant desire to learn more and more.

Get out of what the educational system has taught you about money and economics to dare to discover the ugly truth. Bitcoin changes your life forever by helping you open your eyes to 3 fundamental things.

All those who have followed this path have finally become Bitcoiners. That is a guarantee. Those who do not believe in Bitcoin at this stage are simply people who have not made the effort to learn more to challenge the preconceived ideas they have been taught from a young age.

As you learn more about Bitcoin, you will wonder how a system as unfair as the one we have had since 1971 could have lasted so long. The following quote from Henry Ford will make sense:

“It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning.”

After opening your eyes to the current flawed system, you will thank Satoshi Nakamoto for creating this unique invention that is Bitcoin. Digital scarcity can only exist once. And it is represented by Bitcoin.

You will understand why Bitcoiners constantly repeat that the principles of the law of supply and demand will drive the price of Bitcoin to the million-dollar mark by 2040. The absolute scarcity of Bitcoin is opposed to the endless monetary inflation of the U.S. dollar. This is one of the seven deadly sins that will lead the current system to its collapse.

Bitcoin is the hardest money in the world. Its success is inevitable. This conviction will be imposed on you as you learn. After that, you will most likely choose to help others around you to open your eyes by sharing your knowledge.

You will then be a Bitcoiner.

Confidence in Bitcoin will allow you to face all bear markets without fear

Anyone who really understands why Bitcoin is so important ends up having total confidence in its revolution. Once you reach that level of confidence in Bitcoin, nothing will frighten you anymore.

Above all, nothing will distract you from your Bitcoin HODLing strategy.

You will understand that Bitcoin's volatility is a feature, not a bug. It is up to you to make it your greatest ally, rather than your worst enemy. To do so, you will take advantage of every major Bitcoin price correction to accumulate more BTC.

This will prevent you from doing what most people who lose money on Bitcoin due to lack of trust do.

These people refuse to buy Bitcoin in March 2020 when its price drops to $3.8K, but rush to buy it in December 2020 when its price exceeds $25K. Having no strategy with Bitcoin is unforgiving. Define your strategy, and stick to it no matter what.

For me, it's clear: Bitcoin HODLer one day, Bitcoin HODLer forever.

Conclusion

Bitcoin is much more than a financial investment. It is a revolution that will change your life on all levels. Bitcoin will make you rich, but more importantly, it will bring you power over that wealth.

With the power over your wealth, you will be able to live your life on your own terms.

Better yet, Bitcoin will develop in you some qualities essential to success in life: patience, perseverance, and critical thinking. All the Bitcoiners you meet will tell you the same thing. These essential lessons that Bitcoin has taught us are to be remembered so that you can benefit from this revolution as soon as possible.

Time is running out, because the year 2021 may be the last year in which ordinary people will be able to buy 1 full BTC. After that, you will have to switch to Satoshi.

