Imagine walking into a casino, sitting at a blackjack table, and going on a massive winning streak. The chips are piled high in front of you. But before you can cash out, a tax collector taps you on the shoulder and demands a 36% cut of the chips on your table. You pay the tax out of your pile. An hour later, your luck turns, and you lose most of the remaining chips. When you finally walk out of the casino, you have less money than you started with—but the tax collector still keeps their cut of your temporary “winnings.”

This is not a theoretical thought experiment; it is the impending reality for retail investors, retirees, and savers in the Netherlands.

Recently, the Dutch House of Representatives passed a highly controversial measure overhauling the “Box 3” wealth tax. Under this new system, the government will levy a 36% tax on unrealized capital gains. Unlike traditional capital gains taxes—which are triggered only when you sell an asset and lock in your profit—an unrealized gains tax targets the “paper wealth” of your portfolio at a specific snapshot in time.

Dutch Parliament Member Michel Hoogeveen has been a vocal critic of this legislation, warning of its devastating consequences for ordinary investors. To understand exactly why this policy has sparked such outrage, we must look beyond the political rhetoric and examine the raw mathematics.

Hoogeveen has laid out a stark, undeniable mathematical scenario that demonstrates how this new tax law can actually force an investor who has technically made a profit into a net financial loss. It is a masterclass in the dangers of taxing phantom wealth.

Here is a detailed breakdown of how this controversial system will work in practice, and why it threatens to upend the fundamental principles of investing.

The Anatomy of a Financial Nightmare

To truly grasp the mechanics of this legislation, we need to trace a hypothetical investment through a single, volatile year. Let us follow the step-by-step example provided by Hoogeveen to see how the Dutch tax authority transforms a paper profit into a localized financial crisis for the taxpayer.

Step 1: The Phantom Profit and the January Snapshot

Imagine you are an everyday retail investor trying to build a nest egg for your future. You have diligently saved and invested your after-tax income into the stock market.

Your Starting Position: You own exactly 500 shares of a solid, publicly traded company or an ETF.

Value on January 1, 2028: Your portfolio is worth €50,000 .

Value on January 1, 2029: It has been a phenomenal year for the market. Your portfolio’s value has doubled and is now worth €100,000.

At this point, you might feel wealthy. Your “paper gain” is calculated as the difference between the two snapshot dates:

€100,000 (New Value) − €50,000 (Starting Value) = €50,000 Unrealized Profit

Crucially, you have not clicked “sell.” You have not realized this gain. That €50,000 does not exist in your bank account; it exists only on the ledger of your brokerage app. However, under the new Dutch tax regime, the government treats that €50,000 paper gain precisely as if it were liquid cash income paid directly to you.

Step 2: The Exemption and the Bill

The government is ready to collect its share. The new law provides a modest exemption threshold before the punishing rate kicks in.

Your Exemption: Because you are married, you are entitled to a €3,600 exemption on these gains.

Your Taxable Amount: €50,000 (Paper Gain) − €3,600 (Exemption) = €46,400 .

The Tax Rate: The new Box 3 rate for these gains is 36%.

The calculation for your liability is straightforward and brutal:

€46,400 × 36% = €16,704 Tax Bill

You now owe the Belastingdienst (the Dutch tax authority) €16,704. This assessment is locked in based on the January 1 valuation. The bill will come due in May.

Step 3: The Market Reality Check

Here is where the fatal flaw of taxing unrealized gains reveals itself: financial markets do not move in straight lines, nor do they freeze in place to accommodate tax calendars.

Suppose the global economic climate shifts between January and May. A geopolitical crisis occurs, inflation spikes, or the tech bubble bursts. By the time May rolls around—the exact month your tax bill is due—the stock market has suffered a sharp correction.

New Total Portfolio Value: Your shares have dropped in price. The 500 shares that were briefly worth €100,000 on January 1 are now only worth €60,000.

Your portfolio is no longer worth six figures. The phantom wealth has vanished into the ether. However, your tax bill has not vanished. Because the tax was rigidly calculated on the arbitrary January 1 snapshot, you still legally owe the Dutch government €16,704.

Step 4: The Liquidity Trap and Forced Selling

You are now faced with a severe liquidity crisis. You owe a massive tax bill, but you do not have €16,704 sitting in a checking account. Your money is tied up in the market.

To satisfy the tax authority and avoid devastating penalties, you have absolutely no choice but to liquidate your assets at the worst possible time—during a market downturn. You are forced to sell off a portion of your portfolio to raise the €16,704.

Portfolio Value Before Tax Payment: €60,000

Minus the Tax Bill: €16,704

Remaining Portfolio Value: €60,000 − €16,704 = €43,296

But the financial damage is not just measured in euros; it is measured in your ownership stake.

Originally, you owned 500 shares. To raise the cash, you were forced to sell 140 of those shares at their depressed May valuation.

Shares Remaining: 500 (Original) − 140 (Sold for taxes) = 360 shares left.

Through no fault of your own, other than holding an asset through a period of volatility, 28% of your total share volume (140 ÷ 500) has been permanently wiped out.

Step 5: The Math of Wealth Destruction

When the dust settles, the economic absurdity of this tax policy becomes blindingly clear. Let us look at the final accounting of your financial journey.

Before the market correction (January):

Your perceived paper gain was €50,000.

After the market correction and tax payment (May):

Your original starting investment (Cost Basis) was €50,000.

The actual current value of the underlying assets (before tax) is €60,000.

Therefore, your real, underlying gain is only €10,000. You made a smart investment that is still nominally “up” from where you started.

However, you were forced to pay €16,704 in taxes based on a ghost valuation from January.

Let’s calculate your net position:

€43,296 (Final Portfolio Value) − €50,000 (Original Starting Value) = -€6,704

Summary of Financial Impact

The math is incontrovertible. You turned a legitimate €10,000 real gain into a €6,704 absolute loss.

The Deep Dive: Why This Policy is Economically Toxic

Michel Hoogeveen’s example highlights several fundamental flaws in taxing unrealized gains that go far beyond a single bad year in the stock market. This policy fundamentally alters the nature of property rights and the mechanics of compounding wealth.

1. The Confiscation of Compound Interest

Albert Einstein famously called compound interest the “eighth wonder of the world.” Wealth is built over decades by buying quality assets, reinvesting dividends, and leaving the principal alone to grow.

The Dutch 36% unrealized gains tax effectively acts as an annual wealth confiscation mechanism. By forcing investors to liquidate 28% of their shares just to cover a tax bill on temporary gains, the government destroys the investor’s ability to compound those shares in the future. Even if the market roars back the following year, the investor has 140 fewer shares participating in that recovery. Over a 20- or 30-year investing horizon, this annual forced liquidation will mathematically decimate middle-class retirement accounts.

2. Treating Volatility as Income

Income, by definition, implies cash flow. When you receive a salary, a dividend, or cash from selling a house, you have liquidity. You have the actual means to pay a percentage of that liquidity to the government.

An unrealized gain is not cash flow; it is simply market volatility. A share price is nothing more than the price at which the last two people agreed to trade. By treating paper volatility as taxable income, the Dutch government is taxing a mirage. As the example proves, they are taxing money that the investor never actually possessed in any spendable form.

3. Pro-Cyclical Market Risks

Imagine the systemic risk this creates. If hundreds of thousands of Dutch investors all face massive tax bills based on a January 1 high, and the market dips in the spring, what happens?

A localized “forced selling” event occurs. To pay the tax man, thousands of investors must sell off their equities simultaneously. This influx of sell orders puts further downward pressure on stock prices, exacerbating the market crash and, in turn, reducing the wealth of everyone in the system. The tax policy actively contributes to market instability.

4. The “Next Year Deduction” Fallacy

Proponents of unrealized capital gains taxes often argue that the system is fair because if the market drops, the investor can claim a capital loss in the subsequent tax year to offset future gains.

This is a fundamental misunderstanding of cash flow and opportunity cost. While a taxpayer might receive a tax credit the following year for the loss from €100,000 down to €60,000, that credit does not magically replace the 140 shares they were forced to sell in May. The underlying asset is gone. A future tax credit on paper does not repair the immediate destruction of principal.

The Reverse Kissinger: How a Shocking U.S.-Russia Resource Alliance Could Shatter the Eastern Bloc and Restore Dollar Hegemony.

The Broader Global Implications

The world’s economic policymakers are watching the Netherlands closely. Historically, the Dutch have been pioneers in global finance, inventing the first modern stock exchange and the first publicly traded corporation (the VOC) in the early 17th century.

Now, they are pioneering one of the most aggressive experiments in wealth taxation in modern history. Politicians in other nations—including factions within the United States Congress—have repeatedly floated the idea of taxing unrealized gains, usually marketing it as a way to force ultra-billionaires to “pay their fair share.”

However, Hoogeveen’s example lays bare the reality: this tax is not just a billionaire problem. With a tiny exemption of just €3,600 for a married couple, this tax acts as a direct assault on the upper-middle class, the small business owner, and the diligent retail investor who simply wants to protect their savings from inflation.

A System Built on a Fiction

The fundamental purpose of taxation is to fund the public good by taking a percentage of the economic value that a citizen has actively realized. The new Dutch Box 3 legislation abandons this principle entirely.

By taxing unrealized gains, the government essentially claims co-ownership of your private property’s theoretical value, but takes zero responsibility for its downside risk. If your stock goes up, they demand cash. If your stock crashes before you can pay them, that is your problem—you still owe them the cash based on the high-water mark.

As Michel Hoogeveen’s breakdown brutally illustrates, the 36% unrealized gains tax has the power to permanently strip an investor of their assets, turning genuine market success into a localized financial tragedy. It punishes long-term holding, forces the liquidation of assets during market downturns, and turns the very concept of “profit” on its head.

For the Dutch taxpayer, January 1 will no longer be just the start of a new year; it will be the day the financial trap is set.

