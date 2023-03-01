The price of Bitcoin finally gave us a second green month in February 2023. Something that has not happened since March 2022...

Of course, it was a very close call. Judge for yourself:

In February 2023, the price of Bitcoin rose by +0.03% ... So we can speak of a neutral month and a Bullish trend that has been running out of steam throughout the month.

You know the reasons. Inflation has made a comeback, so tempting that it had disappeared ... The reopening of the Chinese economy causes a resurgence of inflation in America and Europe, and this famous fight against inflation that the Fed wants to win is far from over.