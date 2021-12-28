The 3 Biggest Reasons Why Bitcoin Will Become the Standard for Generation Z and Generation Alpha

Since the official launch of Bitcoin on January 3, 2009, adoption has been progressing at its pace block by block. At some points, Bitcoin’s adoption is accelerating. At others, it slows down and continues to progress slowly but steadily. The year 2020 was a special moment where Bitcoin’s adoption has accelerated strongly.

These past months, everyone has realized the total uncertainty of the world we live in.

While there are so many uncertainties in this world, it seems clear that Bitcoin will be adopted more and more in the next 10, 20, or 30 years. You have to ask yourself what makes me as sure as I am to tell you this.

It is demographics that make me so confident that Bitcoin’s adoption will explode in the coming years.

While the Millennials are slowly coming to power, it is Generation Z that is already pointing its nose behind. And after Generation Z, we will have to deal with the emergence of the next generation: Generation Alpha. For the members of these new generations, Bitcoin will be the standard compared to the current banking system.

There are at least three main reasons for this, which I will detail in the rest of this article.