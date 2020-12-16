The 3 Biggest Reasons Why Bitcoin Is Growing So Fast and Why This Will Accelerate Sharply in 2021

After a little more than two weeks in roller-coaster mode, the Bitcoin price has just crossed the psychological barrier of $20K. This is a historic day in the still very young history of Bitcoin that we are currently experiencing.

At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price is at $20.2K.

By the time you read this article, the Bitcoin price may even be on its way to $21K. Bitcoin is entering a new dimension, and the rise could accelerate sharply as the horizon is now clear to the $22K - $23K zone.

Anyway, some still wonder why everything has been growing so fast for Bitcoin since the bull rally began in October 2020. In what follows, I will go back with you on the 3 biggest reasons that support this rapid growth.

Better yet, I will explain why this trend will accelerate sharply in 2021. The Bitcoin price at $100K at the end of 2021 is more than ever a realistic target.

The effects of the Bitcoin third Halving are starting

At the beginning of the year 2020, a great debate was taking place in the Bitcoin world: Is the Bitcoin Halving already priced? Some claimed that it was.

In the middle of February 2020, I wrote an article in which I gave my feeling. For me, the Bitcoin third Halving was clearly not priced in, and I gave 5 arguments to support my position.

Among these arguments, there was one that seemed even more obvious to me than the others. A supply creation shock such as the Bitcoin Halving cannot be anticipated in advance by the market.

As we are in December 2020, it would seem that those who had this feeling were right. Today the Bitcoin price has just surpassed $20K, and this is just the beginning.

From an average of 1800 BTC issued per day, we have gone to an average of 900 BTC issued per day. This is something very strong and the effects are really being felt now that it has been 7 months since this third Halving has taken place.

Many newcomers are only now realizing why Bitcoin's unique monetary policy is so powerful. Those who realize how scarce Bitcoin is understand that they have no interest in selling their BTC. Under these conditions, the sell pressure is steadily decreasing.

People who buy Bitcoin are taking a medium to long term approach. They are not ready to sell their BTC at the slightest drop in its price. More and more people understand that Bitcoin's price volatility is a feature, not a bug. To make it your best ally, you need HODL Bitcoin no matter what.

Demand for Bitcoin from institutional investors is increasingly strong

The Bitcoin supply is hard-capped at 21 million units. Meanwhile, BTC’s issuance of new units has slowed since its third Halving. Such a supply creation shock occurs every 210,000 mined blocks. A new Halving will take place in less than 4 years from now.

In the midst of the economic crisis of 2020, a growing number of institutional investors realized that Bitcoin was the best hedge against monetary inflation. Grayscale Investments has been incredibly successful with its fund dedicated to Bitcoin. Grayscale has purchased nearly 550,000 BTC for its clients which are mostly institutional investors.

Large companies will follow MicroStrategy's lead. For the remainder, in August 2020, MicroStrategy made Bitcoin its primary treasury reserve asset.

At the time of writing, MicroStrategy already owns 40,824 BTC purchased for the equivalent of $475 million. With the current Bitcoin price, MicroStrategy's investment is worth $810 million.

Michael J. Saylor, MicroStrategy's CEO, is so confident in Bitcoin's future that he has decided to raise $650 million through a loan so that MicroStrategy can purchase even more BTC. Until some weeks, MicroStrategy will have invested over $1 billion in Bitcoin.

This seems like a big number, but in the months and years to come, when companies like Apple eventually come into the Bitcoin world, it will seem like a pittance. This gives you an idea of the incredible upside potential that awaits the Bitcoin price.

The arrival of PayPal in the Bitcoin world is also an unmistakable sign. If this is bad news from the point of view of the Bitcoin revolution, this arrival will bring significant credibility for Bitcoin in the eyes of the general public. Hopefully, this is just an intermediate step before people decide to buy Bitcoin directly so that they themselves can own the private keys associated with their BTC.

While the demand for Bitcoin continues to grow, the maximum supply of Bitcoin remains fixed, and the daily issuance of new BTC will continue to decrease over time. By applying the basic principles of the law of supply and demand, you can see why the Bitcoin price will continue to rise in the coming months.

BTC HODLers have growing confidence in Bitcoin

In March 2020, in the midst of the liquidity crisis that hit all liquid markets hard, Bitcoin was the most affected market. This is normal because Bitcoin is the only truly free market in the world.

Its price fell by more than 50% in a few hours. The Bitcoin price went from over $8K to less than $4K. On BitMEX, the Bitcoin price even reached an annual low of $3,596.

Bitcoin then experienced a strong rebound in its price. The Bitcoin HODLers of last resort went into action. They took advantage of this sudden drop to accumulate more BTC. Many institutional also took advantage of this to enter the Bitcoin world during this period.

The number of people owning at least 1 BTC has continued to increase since that time. The BTC HODLers were then rewarded for their confidence in Bitcoin. Since that annual lowest price in March 2020, the Bitcoin price has increased by +460%.

All those who have made the winning choice to buy Bitcoin since that time have understood that a great accumulation phase has begun. The race to own 1 full BTC had indeed begun. By applying a Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) buying strategy, more and more people are succeeding.

Everything will accelerate for Bitcoin in 2021

This strong feeling of confidence is reflected in the entire market. The prevailing feeling now is that Bitcoin will experience a phenomenal Bull Run in 2021.

In the coming months, more and more large companies will come to buy Bitcoin as a reserve asset. Institutional investors will not hesitate to strengthen their positions, as we have seen with every drop in the Bitcoin price over the last fortnight.

The institutional investors are clearly in "buy the dip" mode.

When the employees of American banks receive their annual bonuses at the end of January 2021, you can be sure that many will come to buy Bitcoin to avoid missing out on this once in a lifetime opportunity that is Bitcoin.

If the current bull market rally is driven by smart money, you will see that retail investors will be arriving in droves in 2021 once the Bitcoin price starts breaking records week after week. The $20K will become the new baseline, just as the $10K has become since the beginning of August 2020.

This influx of retail investors will continue to drive demand for Bitcoin. Everyone will want to take advantage of the Bitcoin revolution. This will bring us back to what we experienced at the end of 2017 when the Bitcoin price quadrupled in a few weeks.

If at that time the Bitcoin price was below $5K when the Bull Run began, it will be above $20K when the Bull Run begins in 2021.

The prospect of a 4x or 5x gain would bring the Bitcoin price close to $100K. As you can see, if you are a Bitcoin HODLER, your best days are ahead of you.

Some reading: