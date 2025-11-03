What is the price of regret? For most of us, it’s a sleepless night, a missed career opportunity, a word spoken in haste. For Bidzina Ivanishvili, the richest man and de facto ruler of Georgia, that price has a precise figure: $21 billion.

Twenty-one billion dollars in Bitcoin. A digital fortune so colossal it eclipses the GDP of many nations, and which today haunts the recluse of the Caucasus. It is the ghost of a decision made a decade ago, a disdainful “no” that has festered into an all-consuming obsession.

This strange and terrifying story took root in 2014, in the foothills of the Caucasus in Georgia. It stars an oligarch, his financial advisor, and a missed opportunity that redefines the term “investment error.” Bidzina Ivanishvili, accustomed to shaping his country’s reality to his will, declined a credible investment offer in cryptocurrency mining at the dawn of Bitcoin’s rise.

Today, nearly ten years later, that regret has metastasized. It has transformed into a violent campaign of revenge, mobilizing the vast resources of the Georgian state—its courts, its security services, its prisons, and its media—to hunt down and break the man who said “yes.”

The target? His former financial advisor, George Bachiashvili. The crime? Succeeding where his master failed.

This manhunt, stretching from Abu Dhabi to a prison cell in Tbilisi, highlights not only the cosmic scale of Ivanishvili’s missed opportunity but also his ruthless willingness to use brute force to reclaim a wealth that was never his. The events now unfolding in Georgia resemble less a financial dispute than a mafia-style extortion organized at the highest level of the state.

