The year 2025 will remain etched in the annals of digital finance. Headlines screamed victory, champagne corks popped, and social media caught fire when the King Bitcoin touched the Holy Grail: $126,000. A round, powerful number symbolizing Bitcoin’s definitive entry into the financial stratosphere.

Yet, as the markets traverse a corrective phase and the dust settles, a colder, mathematical analysis throws a wrench in the works. What if this record was just a trompe-l’œil? What if, in terms of real purchasing power, Bitcoin never actually crossed the mythical $100,000 barrier?

This is the provocative yet rigorous thesis put forward by Alex Thorn, Head of Firmwide Research at Galaxy Digital. By adjusting the price of Bitcoin for the galloping inflation that has prevailed since 2020, the idyllic picture cracks to reveal a much more complex economic reality: a frantic race not to gain value, but simply not to lose it against an eroding dollar.

I. Summit Fever: Revisiting the 2025 Record

Before deconstructing the myth, it is essential to acknowledge the raw performance. Since its genesis in 2009, Bitcoin has accustomed its holders to cycles of extreme volatility, yet always oriented, in the long run, towards the north.

The October 2025 peak at $126,000 is not insignificant. It represents:

A return of 27,600% over the last decade.

The institutional validation of the digital asset.

A market capitalization rivaling tech giants and precious metals.

In the collective imagination and on standard stock charts, the $100,000 bar was pulverized. It was the ultimate psychological threshold, the one separating “speculative toys” from “global reserve assets.” By exceeding this threshold by $26,000, Bitcoin seemed to have proven its supremacy.

However, the unit of measurement used to celebrate this victory is the US dollar (USD). And that is precisely the rub. Using the dollar to measure value over a long period is like using a ruler whose inches shrink every year.

II. Alex Thorn’s Revelation: The Invisible Glass Ceiling

It was on the social network X that the cold shower hit. Alex Thorn published an inflation-adjusted chart that puts the entire bullish narrative of recent years into perspective.

“If you adjust the Bitcoin price for inflation using 2020 dollars, BTC has never broken 100,000 dollars.” — Alex Thorn, Galaxy Digital

The precision of the figure is surgical and almost cruel: $99,848.

Understanding the Calculation

To arrive at this result, simply looking at the price displayed on Binance or Coinbase is insufficient. One must apply a “real value” formula.

The conceptual formula is as follows:

\(P_{real} = \frac{P_{nominal}}{(1 + i)^n}\)

Where P nominal is the displayed price ($126,000), and i represents the cumulative inflation rate since the base period.

Alex Thorn used the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), calculated incrementally with every official release since January 2020. The result is undeniable: the depreciation of the dollar has been so violent that the $126,000 of 2025 buys, in terms of real goods and services, only what $99,848 would have bought five years earlier.

Bitcoin, therefore, ran an Olympic marathon, breaking speed records, only to fail centimeters from the “real” finish line.

III. 2020: Year Zero of Monetary Dilution

Why choose 2020 as the pivot point? It is not an arbitrary date. It is the precise moment when the global economy shifted into a new monetary paradigm.

The “Great Flood” of Liquidity

The Covid-19 crisis triggered a chain reaction from central banks, led by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). To avoid a systemic collapse, the “money printer” went into overdrive.

Fed Balance Sheet Expansion: Trillions of dollars were created ex nihilo and injected into the system.

M2 Money Supply: The amount of dollars in circulation exploded by over 40% in record time.

It is this massive injection that diluted the value of every existing dollar. Just like a pizza, if you cut twice as many slices, you don’t have more pizza; each slice is simply smaller. The January 2020 dollar is the last “undiluted” version of the world reserve currency before this historic shock.

The Digital Cantillon Effect

Inflation does not hit everyone or every asset at the same time. It inflates financial assets (stocks, real estate, crypto) before hitting the consumer’s basket. This is why Bitcoin rose so high in nominal value ($126,000): it absorbed this excess liquidity. But this rise was, in large part, merely a reflection of the loss of value of the denominator (the dollar).

IV. Bitcoin: Protection or Speculation? The Digital Gold Paradox

This analysis forces us to ask an existential question for any crypto investor: Has Bitcoin failed?

If the goal was to get massively “richer” in real purchasing power, the result is mixed for those who entered late. However, if we look at the glass as half full, this statistic paradoxically proves the thesis of Bitcoin as a Store of Value.

This is precisely why I keep telling you that looking at the price of Bitcoin in weak money makes no sense. The Bitcoin revolution has much longer-term goals…

The Race Against the Downward Escalator

Imagine trying to walk up an escalator that is moving down.

If you stand still (Cash): You go down quickly. The holder of cash dollars since 2020 has lost about 20% to 25% of their purchasing power. If you walk (Bonds): You go down, but slower. If you run (Bitcoin): You manage to stay at the same level or rise slightly.

The fact that Bitcoin, adjusted for inflation, is at $99,848 means that it managed to compensate almost entirely for the monetary destruction orchestrated by central banks, while offering a risk premium. It didn’t just “track” inflation; it fought against it with exceptional vigor to return to its “psychological” peak purchasing power.

The “tragedy” is not that Bitcoin didn’t cross the real 100K. The tragedy is that it took a nominal rise of 26% above 100K (up to 126k) just to break even with the perceived value of 2020.

V. The Nominal Illusion: A Psychological Trap

Why are we so obsessed with the number “100,000”? This is what behavioral economists call money illusion.

We tend to think of money’s value in nominal terms (the number written on the bill) rather than in real terms (what the bill can buy).

In 2020, with $100,000, you could buy a decent house in certain regions or several luxury cars.

In 2025, with $100,000, that same real estate is out of reach, and cars have seen their prices climb by 30%.

Bitcoin at $126,000 gives the impression of being “rich,” but it is wealth in “funny money”—a devalued currency. Alex Thorn’s analysis acts as a developer fluid: it peels away the mask of inflation to show the naked face of the market.

Comparison: Adjusted Performance (2020-2025)

This table illustrates that even if Bitcoin did not cross the “real” 100K, it drastically outperformed cash, which guarantees impoverishment.

VI. Implications for the Future: The Flight Forward

If we accept the premise that it takes $126,000 today to equal the “power” of $99,848 five years ago, what are the consequences for the future?

1. Redefining Targets

Analysts and investors must revise their targets. Saying “Bitcoin will go to $1 million” no longer means the same thing. If inflation continues at a rate of 3% to 5% per year, a $1 million Bitcoin in 10 years might only have the purchasing power of $500,000 today. The “Moonboys” (extreme optimists) must integrate the rate of monetary erosion into their models.

2. The Quest for “Hard Money”

This situation reinforces the narrative of Bitcoin as “Hard Money.” Unlike the dollar, whose supply is theoretically unlimited, Bitcoin is mathematically capped at 21 million units.

The more the dollar loses its value, the more the nominal price of Bitcoin must mechanically rise—not because Bitcoin is worth “more,” but because the dollar is worth “less.”

3. The Fragility of Stablecoins

A lot of people frequently refer to the “stability” of stablecoins (USDT, USDC). This is a deceptive stability. Holding USDT is accepting a guaranteed loss of 3% to 5% of purchasing power per year. It is stable relative to a slowly sinking ship. Bitcoin, despite its volatility, is an attempt to jump into a lifeboat. Sometimes the boat rocks violently (current correction), but it floats on the rising water.

Final Thoughts: A Bittersweet Victory?

Is the $126,000 peak reached in 2025 a lie? No. It is a real market price, executed on real order books. You can exchange that Bitcoin for 126,000 units of US currency.

However, the inflation adjustment offers us a lesson in humility and economic lucidity. It reminds us that the saver’s invisible enemy is not market downturns, but currency devaluation.

Bitcoin may not have crossed $100,000 in “constant 2020 dollars,” but it achieved something far more important: it acted as a mirror held up to central banks. If Bitcoin has to climb to $126,000 just to graze the real value of $100,000, that says less about crypto speculation than it does about the dilapidated state of our fiat monetary system.

Ultimately, not surpassing the real $100,000 mark is not a failure of Bitcoin. It is glaring proof of the Dollar’s silent collapse. And in this context, owning the asset that reveals the truth, however disturbing, remains perhaps the best investment possible.

