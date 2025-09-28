Ever held your new iPhone, felt its sleek, cool surface, marvelled at the computational power in your palm—a device more powerful than the supercomputers that sent humanity to the moon—and felt a nagging question in the back of your mind? You’re not alone. The question is simple, yet it unravels the very fabric of our modern economy:

WHY DOES THIS STILL COST $1,000?

We live in an era defined by relentless technological progress. According to the spirit of Moore’s Law and the tangible evidence all around us, technology is a fundamentally deflationary force. Every component in that phone—the processor, the memory, the stunning OLED display, the intricate camera sensors—is subject to a brutal, beautiful cycle of innovation. Engineers find cleverer ways to etch silicon. Manufacturing processes become exponentially more efficient. Economies of scale kick in, driving the cost of production down, down, down.

A flat-screen television that cost $5,000 in the early 2000s can now be bought for a few hundred dollars, and it’s paper-thin with 4K resolution. The cost of storing a gigabyte of data has fallen from hundreds of thousands of dollars to mere fractions of a cent. Software, once sold in physical boxes for exorbitant prices, is now often free or available via low-cost subscription.

By all logical measures, the raw components and the technology powering your iPhone should be three, five, maybe even ten times cheaper than they were a decade ago. And in a sense, they are. The cost to produce that power has plummeted. Yet, year after year, the flagship device from Apple and its competitors stubbornly holds its ground around that four-figure price point.

What gives? Is it corporate greed? A lack of competition? While those factors play a role, they are merely symptoms of a much deeper, more systemic disease. The truth is, the price of your iPhone isn’t staying high; the value of your money is falling through the floor.

The subscription to the current system can be canceled. The unsubscribe button is waiting. You just have to have the courage to click it.