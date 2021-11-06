The 1 Percent Rule: Why a Few People Get Most of the Rewards With Bitcoin

Bitcoin is an incredible monetary revolution that is attracting more and more people. They come first and foremost for the lure of money. I don't blame them, since the majority of Bitcoiners come to this new exciting world for this reason.

However, those who are rewarded the most are usually the same in the Bitcoin world.

It is a tiny minority of people. I'm not talking about the Whales you might have thought of when you read the title of my article. Those Whales are an even more separate category that I won't discuss here.

I am talking about the real Bitcoiners. Those who have complete confidence in the Bitcoin system that aims to change the world for the better with its revolution.

The best possible strategy with Bitcoin is available to all

The confidence that these Bitcoiners have in Bitcoin allows them to control their emotions in all circumstances. They know that patience is the key to taking full advantage of Bitcoin in the years to come. Bitcoin is indeed an accumulation game.