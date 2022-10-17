Tether just made a big announcement stating that the USDT issuer would no longer hold any commercial paper in its reserve assets.

Following gradual reductions, the goal of zero exposure to a risky debt instrument would thus come at a time when the market's leading stablecoin is regaining momentum and consolidating its leadership position. But the most basic arithmetic, with which Tether seems to be struggling, points to unresolved sticking points.

Don't Trust, Verify.

So it seems essential to go a little further than this Tether announcement to see what's really going on. Analysis.