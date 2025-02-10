Bitcoin is a unique monetary revolution initiated by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009 and then offered to the people as a unique gift to be nurtured. Since then, the people have been committed to advancing the Bitcoin revolution. Bitcoin is a revolution for the people, supported by the people. That's why Bitcoin can't be held back as long as the people support it.

And yet, there is a real risk that this Bitcoin revolution will go astray.

The main risk is now clear. This risk is linked to governments and central bankers. Whenever the powerful in the current system get their hands on something that comes from the people, you can be sure they'll try to hijack it to their advantage, to the detriment of the people.

With Bitcoin, that's where the risk lies for the future.

Some people accuse me of being defeatist or ask me to become more mature by accepting this change of mindset that is taking place within the Bitcoin world, with excessive speculation and financialization since the approval of Bitcoin Spot ETFs at the beginning of 2024.

Maybe I just can't get used to the idea that the Bitcoin revolution is being hijacked by certain powerful people in the current system, and so I'm going to keep on fighting, warning as I've been doing for months that you and I mustn't lose sight of the true meaning of the Bitcoin revolution.

Since the beginning of 2025, two examples have confirmed my fears.

You've all seen the self-styled Bitcoiner Donald Trump, who for months has been confusing Bitcoin and Crypto, launch his own Meme Coin, the $TRUMP, a few hours before his inauguration in the White House, to extract as much fiat money as possible from his MAGA fans or investors blinded by their greed.

The $TRUMP has been losing value ever since, but Donald Trump has been able to use tokens from this Scam Coin to strengthen his positions in other cryptocurrency projects. He has even just launched an ETF “soberly” named Bitcoin Plus.

Once again, this mix of genres strikes me as dubious and unethical. This is the least of Donald Trump's worries, as you can imagine.

America's interest in adopting Bitcoin as a strategic reserve seems above all in Donald Trump's eyes to speculate on the price of Bitcoin in weak money. He keeps repeating that we could one day use this potential Bitcoin stockpile to pay off all or part of America's public debt. The fact that this could result in a monumental dump in the Bitcoin price and severely weaken the Bitcoin revolution doesn't seem to bother him all that much. The reason is simple: he doesn't care about Bitcoin!

A second example has emerged in recent hours from Africa.

In 2022, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic, praised Bitcoin as a universal money:

Faustin-Archange Touadéra seemed to want to follow in the footsteps of El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele. This statement caused quite a stir at the time but was not followed by the same commitment to the Bitcoin revolution as El Salvador's.

In recent hours, Faustin-Archange Touadéra has been back in the global news. Following in the footsteps of President Donald Trump, Faustin-Archange Touadéra has launched the official Meme Coin of the Central African Republic: the $CAR.

Faustin-Archange Touadéra wants people to believe that he was the second president in the world to adopt Bitcoin as an official currency. Although the adoption was validated in 2022, it was canceled the following year ...

Faustin-Archange Touadéra is therefore simply looking to make a profit in weak money with a Scam Coin of the same type as Donald Trump's. As I told you in January 2025, Donald Trump's example will give many other leaders around the world the feeling that they can do anything and everything.

Even more absurd is the fact that $CAR has reached a market cap of over $280M in just a few hours. Something colossal when the GDP of the Central African Republic is $2.5B. No one yet knows how the President of the Central African Republic intends to take advantage of this amount. We can fear the worst...

It's even crazier to see that investors, ever more blinded by their greed, are ready to invest in Meme Coins from Third World countries to obtain ever more profit in weak money. This is tantamount to speculating on fiat currency issued by third-world governments to obtain more fiat currency issued by Western governments.

The circle of absurdity is complete!

These two examples will unfortunately not be the last, and we can expect even worse situations to arise in the weeks, months, and years to come.

It's not for nothing that I'm warning against this adoption of Bitcoin by governments and central bankers, which even if inevitable, represents a huge risk for the Bitcoin revolution since as soon as these players get their hands on something good that comes from the people, they're only looking to do one thing: deviate it to the detriment of the people.

Stay strong, Stay Bitcoin HODLers.

