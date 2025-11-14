There was a time, not so long ago, when buying a share of Strategy (MSTR) was considered the smartest, if not the only, way for institutional investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin through traditional markets. Michael J. Saylor’s company traded at a substantial premium—the “Saylor Premium”—compared to the value of the digital gold it held in its treasury. This premium was the price paid for the vision, the audacity, and the simplified access to the asset.

Today, that premium is dead and buried. The situation is starting to get truly interesting (and a little uncomfortable).

We are witnessing a fascinating paradigm shift. The market, that ruthless judge of value and risk, is in the process of radically reassessing Strategy’s existential bet. And its verdict is chilling.

The Alarm Bell: When 1 + 1 Equals Less Than 1

To understand the drama unfolding, one must look at a key figure: the mNAV, or Market Net Asset Value.

In its simplest form, mNAV compares the company’s market capitalization to the market value of its primary asset. For Strategy, this is a brutal calculation: the value of its stock on the exchange versus the value of its gigantic Bitcoin war chest.

It is surgical: Strategy’s mNAV is moving dangerously below 1.

Let’s take the figures that paint a striking picture: with approximately 642,000 BTC in its portfolio, valued at nearly $62 billion, the company’s market capitalization is floating around $59 billion.

The math is simple. 59 divided by 62. The mNAV is already below 1.

Let’s translate what the market is telling us, unfiltered: “We believe the entire Strategy enterprise is worth less than the Bitcoin it has in stock.”