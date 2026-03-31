In contemporary financial history, few companies have dared to completely redefine their purpose with as much radicalism as the one founded by Michael Saylor. In 1989, this visionary entrepreneur created MicroStrategy, an IT company specializing in business intelligence. For over three decades, the company led a traditional existence, thriving in the tech sector. Then came August 2020. On August 11, to be exact, Michael Saylor announced a stunning new strategic direction for his company: the “Bitcoin Strategy.”

In the aftermath, MicroStrategy acquired 21,454 bitcoins for a total of 250 million dollars. What then seemed like a treasury eccentricity would become the central pivot of an absolute metamorphosis, culminating in August 2025 with the company changing its name, simply rebranded as Strategy.

Yet, despite resounding stock market success and total transparency, a portion of the financial and media establishment continues to view this construct with suspicion. Worse still, some commentators do not hesitate to brand Strategy with the infamous label of a “Ponzi scheme.”

It is time to confront these accusations with the reality of facts, economics, and history. Words have meaning. Misusing them is not only inaccurate, but it does a profound disservice to those trying to understand a completely unprecedented financial phenomenon.

The Numbers Before the Court of Public Opinion

To understand the scale of the misunderstanding, we must first look at the mathematical reality of the company’s performance. In August 2020, when the “Bitcoin Strategy” was initiated, the company’s stock was trading at around $13.5 (adjusted for successive splits). Today, in late March 2026, it trades at around $139.

This trajectory represents a staggering increase of +924% in five and a half years. To put this performance into perspective, let’s compare it to major benchmark indices over the same period: