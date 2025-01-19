In the minds of Bitcoiners, or rather pseudo-Bitcoiners, January 20, 2025, was supposed to be a great celebration. Indeed, Donald Trump's inauguration speech was to mark a major shift in the general public's perception of what Bitcoin is. All these pseudo-Bitcoiners probably had this vision in mind:

After all, Donald Trump has been multiplying pro-Bitcoin campaign promises throughout 2024. He even came to the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville. All signs pointed to Trump announcing a strategic Bitcoin reserve for America on his first day in the White House.

Senator Cynthia Lummis, a long-time advocate of Bitcoin, had already prepared a Bitcoin Act for early December 2024. All Donald Trump would have to do is pass an Executive Order. America would be on the road to hyperbitcoinization. Well, this government-style hyperbitcoinization would have nothing to do with the one real Bitcoiners have been envisioning for many years.

But, since the important thing is the price of Bitcoin in weak money for BlackRock, Michael J. Saylor, and all the pseudo-Bitcoiners in Nashville, it wouldn't have mattered. If the Bitcoin price explodes in weak money, Bitcoin wins either way. Even if it means selling your soul to the devil...

It has to be said that in recent days, this is the growing impression that some people are beginning to get. Anyone who was fooled into thinking that Donald Trump supported the freedom money that is Bitcoin is starting to get a headache.

The reason?

Donald Trump is no longer inclined to launch a strategic Bitcoin reserve for America. Rumors of a strategic crypto reserve for America. The change in narrative is abrupt, but not so surprising when you remember that Donald Trump has constantly confused Bitcoin and Crypto for as long as he can remember, and even launched his own Sh*tcoins platform with his family during his 2024 campaign.

Donald Trump would like to include only Made in USA cryptocurrencies. We're talking Solana, USDC, or XRP. In short, cryptocurrencies are issued by American companies because they can be better controlled by the Trump administration. Some thought this administration was pro-Bitcoin, but it's pro-Crypto, or rather pro-USD at any price.

For Donald Trump, the upcoming betrayal already has its obvious justification: we need to create this reserve to combat China's emergence in the sector. We need to gain a decisive advantage. To do this, there's nothing better than betting on Made in USA cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies that China can't control, but that we can.

Just the opposite of Bitcoin, which is a global currency that transcends borders. Leaderless, permissionless, trustless. In short, an antifragile currency that offers everyone direct access to the fruits of their labor without any risk of censorship or control by the powerful in the current system.

Unthinkable for Donald Trump and those close to him in the MAGA camp.

As the time for his inaugural speech draws ever closer, Donald Trump launches his memecoin called $TRUMP.

A memecoin, or sh*tcoin for short, which managed to surpass the $7B market cap in just a few hours:

Coinbase and Binance have seized on the phenomenon (scam) and have already listed it ...

The Trump family rejoices. While Eric Trump was repeating until recently that Bitcoin was the future and that he saw the price of Bitcoin reaching $1M in the future, he now says he's proud of what WorldLibertyFi, the family Sh*coins platform, is accomplishing:

“I am extremely proud of what we continue to accomplish in crypto. $Trump is currently the hottest digital meme on earth and I truly believe that WorldLibertyFi will revolutionize DeFi/Cefi and will be the future of finance. We are just getting started! 🚀🚀”

Things have gone so far that you now have staunch defenders of Donald Trump and everything he does who think Bitcoin should be left by the wayside and $TRUMP added to America's strategic crypto reserve that Trump may announce on January 20, 2025.

A memecoin held by America. That would be crazy enough, but just imagine if this memecoin were held by the sitting president of America. Wouldn't that be a huge conflict of interest?

For Trump's MAGA fans, no worries. Everything Trump does is great, and now they come along and tell us that Bitcoin is “a slow 7 tps dinosaur Blockchain”.

Those who have been around the Bitcoin world long enough have already heard this marketing pitch frequently, arguing that their cryptocurrency project was better than Bitcoin and would make a mockery of Bitcoin in the future: the famous flippening that Ethereum never managed (and never will).

What's different here is that this gigantic scam is orchestrated by the future 47th President of the United States of America. This is unprecedented in history, and you should prepare yourself for 4 years of unique experience once Trump is inaugurated tomorrow, January 20, 2025.

Stay Strong, Stay Bitcoin HODLers.

