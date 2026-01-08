We talk a lot about “not your keys, not your coins.” But there’s a corollary to that rule that is just as important for your security:

If your keys touch the internet, they are no longer safe.

Every time you want to check your Bitcoin balance, verify a transaction, or grab a new receive address, you face a dilemma. Do you plug your hardware wallet into your potentially infected laptop? Do you type your seed phrase into a software wallet just to take a peek?

Absolutely not.

Doing so exposes your private keys to keyloggers, screen capture malware, and clipboard clippers.

Today, we are going to set up the ultimate security layer for your daily Bitcoin life: The Watch-Only Wallet.

What is a Watch-Only Wallet?