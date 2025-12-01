There is a pervasive, quiet despair that haunts the modern investor. It is the feeling of arriving at the station just as the train’s taillights disappear into the fog. It is the belief that the golden age of digital assets has passed, that the “easy money” was made in 2013, or 2017, or 2020, and that entering the market now is merely scavenging for scraps.

Most people think they missed Bitcoin. They look at the price chart, logarithmic and steep, and they see a destination that has already been reached.

But they are wrong.

They are wrong because they are measuring Bitcoin using the wrong clock. They are measuring it in Gregorian years, in fiscal quarters, and in election cycles. But Bitcoin does not care about the rotation of the Earth around the Sun. Bitcoin measures time in blocks.

And when you reframe your perspective from calendar time to block time, a startling truth emerges: Being early isn’t a destination. It is relative to the subsidy.

Here is the reality that most investors are blind to: The Bitcoin network will emit a block subsidy for approximately 6,930,000 blocks.

We are currently less than one million blocks into this experiment.

Do the math. The game hasn’t ended. The board is still being set.

Restoring the standard of living requires more than just “bringing inflation down to 2%.” It requires a recognition that money cannot be printed into prosperity.

The Chronometer of Truth: Bitcoin Time

To understand why the opportunity is asymmetric, you must first understand the mechanism of Bitcoin’s timekeeping. In the fiat world, central banks print money based on human decisions—panic, policy, and political expediency. In Bitcoin, supply is issued based on a rigid, mathematical heartbeat.

Every 10 minutes (on average), a new block is mined.

Every 210,000 blocks, the reward for mining that block is cut in half.

This is the “Halving.” It is the rhythmic tightening of the supply noose.

Most analysts look at the total supply cap—21 million coins—and nod. But they miss the temporal distribution of those coins. They see that over 19 million Bitcoins have already been mined (roughly 90-95% of the total supply). They conclude, falsely, that 95% of the opportunity is gone.

They are conflating supply issuance with value realization.