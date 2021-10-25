Stop Making These 6 Excuses That Are Holding You Back To Buy Bitcoin

This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package.

We all find seemingly innocuous excuses for not dealing with the problems we face. You are well aware that we are facing great monetary inflation, but you tell yourself that you are young and have time:

“I've only just entered the working world, why should I worry about my retirement?”

Others who are older tell themselves it's too late to do anything. Whatever your situation, you need to keep in mind that it's never too late to act in life. This is true in all areas, but even more so with money.

You work hard every day to earn money. Your goal is to be able to use that money to live your life the way you want to. If monetary inflation inevitably reduces your purchasing power, you will find yourself unfairly robbed by an adversary against whom you can do nothing.

This adversary is the current monetary and financial system, headed by the central bankers. A minority of people who are not representative of the people and who can make decisions that negatively impact the lives of the majority of the inhabitants of the Earth.

Against the powerful people at the head of the current system, you can do nothing if you remain fighting on the playing field where they define the rules. But you do have a way out: Bitcoin.

By opting for the Bitcoin plan, you get off the playing field of the powerful in the current system. You move the fight to a field where the rules are guaranteed by the will of the majority. There is no leader to force a rule change on you during the game. So you can think about the future and make long-term plans with the fruit of your labor.

To do this, however, you'll have to get past the six excuses I hear constantly from those who are hesitant to join the Bitcoin revolution.

I don’t have time.

Time is a finite resource. It is the most precious thing you have in the world. You cannot increase the length of your days. They will be 24 hours long no matter what. However, you can have an impact on how you want to use your time each day.

If you want to take control of your life in terms of money and take back the power, you'll be able to find the time to understand why Bitcoin and how its system works.

The excuse of not having enough time to take control of the fruits of your labor should be outlawed. Make it a priority and you will find the time.

The hardest part will be taking the first step, because once you enter the world of Bitcoin, your desire to learn more and more about the flaws in the current system, and especially how Bitcoin addresses them, will only grow. You will find that after time, the second rarest thing in the world is Bitcoin.

I don’t understand the technical things.

I often hear people tell me that Bitcoin is too technical for them. I'd like to get into it, but all the technical terms scare me. To give you a good comparison, it's like saying you don't want to use the Internet because the TCP/IP layer and the HTTP protocol seem too complex to use.

You understand that this does not make sense. You use the Internet every day because it makes your life easier.

Similarly, you will use Bitcoin because it allows you to take power over your money. You don't have to know all the details about how Bitcoin works to use it. The important thing is to understand why Bitcoin works, just as you understand why the Internet works.

So there's no need to hide behind the excuse that Bitcoin is technically complex. You don't have to be a computer programmer to get started. Just someone who is curious and wants to change their life for the better.

I don’t have enough money.

Bitcoin is back above $60K. Some people think it's too late to buy Bitcoin because they don't have enough money. You make the mistake of those who forget, or don't know, that Bitcoin is divisible up to eight decimal places.

The divisibility of Bitcoin is an incredible asset. It allows anyone on Earth to buy a portion of BTC as long as they have a smartphone and at least an Internet connection.

The smallest unit of Bitcoin is called the Satoshi. We have the following equivalents:

1 BTC = 100,000,000 Sat 1 Satoshi = 0.00000001 Sat

As the price of Bitcoin continues to rise in the future, speaking in Satoshi will become the norm. By having the Satoshi view, you will no longer have this misguided view. Currently, 1 Satoshi is worth $0.00061, and 1 dollar is just over 1.640 Sat.

So you already have enough money to buy Bitcoin and protect the fruits of your labor. What will make the difference next is your consistency in buying BTC. Now is the time to understand that you must buy BTC with money that you cannot afford to lose because of the great monetary inflation we are experiencing.

I live in America.

In the Western world, Bitcoin is primarily seen as a financial investment that has produced phenomenal returns since its inception. Many people feel that they have other ways to invest besides Bitcoin.

These people don't see that they are missing the point with Bitcoin. Bitcoin is all about giving you power over your money. This means that the fact that you live in a rich country does not change the fact that you will need Bitcoin in the future.

Bitcoin gives you total power over your money. No one can stop you from using your BTC the way you want, or confiscate it. In a future world where CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies) will be imposed on you, you will find that opting for the Bitcoin plan will become your only option.

The sooner you understand this, the better for your future.

I don’t believe in digital scarcity.

Bitcoin is a unique invention created by Satoshi Nakamoto in the year 2008. By inventing Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto brought forth the concept of digital scarcity. Bitcoin represents digital scarcity. It can only exist once. This is something that those who are constantly looking for the next Bitcoin find hard to grasp.

Bitcoin is already the next Bitcoin.

If you have trouble believing in the guarantees that Bitcoin gives you, the best thing you can do is to go check out its source code for yourself. It's all written there. Also, you can go and analyze its ledger at any time to check everything for yourself.

Bitcoin doesn't ask you to believe, but to verify.

Develop your critical thinking skills, and you'll understand why the current system is flawed and not fixable. You'll finally understand why Bitcoin is your best option for getting out of the vicious cycle of widespread impoverishment that the current system represents.

I trust Warren Buffett.

Warren Buffett has been in the top 10 of the richest people on the planet for years and years. His fortune has just exceeded 100 billion dollars even though he has just turned 91.

If you look at the ranking of the richest people in the world, you will realize that Warren Buffett is an exception since he is the only one who built such a fortune without being an entrepreneur. All the others have created innovative companies in their fields.

Warren Buffett has been content to be an outstanding investor with his company Berkshire Hathaway which is valued at more than 640 billion dollars at the time of writing.

De facto, you are content to take everything that comes out of Warren Buffett's mouth as gospel. Warren Buffett hates Bitcoin, which he frequently refers to as “rat poison squared”. Since you trust Warren Buffett and his judgment, you prefer to stay away from Bitcoin.

I am a big fan of Warren Buffett. However, being a fan of Warren Buffett does not prevent me from recognizing his glaring limitations when it comes to new technologies. He does not understand them and does not try to understand them. This makes him outdated to understand the digital world of tomorrow in my opinion.

If Warren Buffett can afford to miss the train of the Bitcoin revolution given his age and wealth, I clearly cannot. I imagine it's the same for you. That's why I followed the Bitcoin slogan by checking it out for myself.

That's how I finally became a Bitcoiner. If you get past the preconceived notions that people like Warren Buffett try to instill in the general public, I think you will eventually join the Bitcoiner camp. It's only a matter of time.

Final Thoughts

When faced with a challenge or a problem, human beings have this annoying tendency to make excuses. It even ends up becoming a habit. A bad habit since it prevents you from moving outside your comfort zone in your life.

Even if you don't realize it, you are penalizing yourself by making these excuses.

Benjamin Franklin put this forward long ago:

“He that is good for making excuses is seldom good for anything else.”

This is not what you want for your future life. So you need to take the problem head-on and get past the six excuses I just detailed so you can move on with the fruits of your labor.

