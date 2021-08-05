Stop Making Excuses, Seize the Bitcoin Opportunity

Time passes, and Bitcoin does not change.

Since the creation of Bitcoin by Satoshi Nakamoto more than twelve years ago, the guarantees of the Bitcoin system have remained the same.

A limited supply of 21 million units no matter what, a programmatic monetary policy that abstracts users from the arbitrariness of humans by putting everything in the hands of the laws of mathematics, and an unchanged working.

The difficulty of mining Bitcoin is thus always adjusted every 2,016 blocks mined. This has never changed, and that's pretty amazing in a world as uncertain as ours.

Bitcoin highlights block after block the virtues of immutability.

If Bitcoin is not changing, people are changing in their perception of this revolutionary system. Since the beginning of the 2010s, we have witnessed four major periods that I will detail in the following.

2010 - Bitcoin is a scam

In the early 2010s, Bitcoin was considered a fad of a few geeks. Those who went beyond simple mockery directly labeled Bitcoin a scam.

History has since shown that Bitcoin has nothing to do with a scam or a Ponzi scheme.

Despite this, opponents of Bitcoin continue to use this fallacious argument today. Those who make the effort to study the Bitcoin system in depth quickly understand that they are facing an incredible monetary revolution that will change the world for the better.

To get there, however, you have to be open-minded and make light of 5 human feelings that prevent you from enjoying the Bitcoin revolution.

2013 - Bitcoin is too risky

The first Halving of Bitcoin took place during 2012, and it was in late 2013 that the effects were felt most with the price of Bitcoin managing to exceed $1,000 for the first time.

An initial speculative bubble was born around Bitcoin which then caused its price to fall strongly when it burst.

Opponents of Bitcoin took advantage of this to point out the volatility of its price as something too risky for the general public. However, Bitcoiners already explained at the time that Bitcoin's volatility is a feature, not a bug.

Bitcoin is the only truly free market in the world. Investors are not used to this anymore. Indeed, in the stock market, circuit-breakers are there to "protect" investors in appearance. This allows those at the helm of the system to completely manipulate the market.

So Bitcoin is no riskier than that if you understand how it works and if you know what you are doing with it. So it's going to depend on each individual and their relationship to Bitcoin.

2017 - Bitcoin is a bubble

The end of 2017 saw the general public really discover Bitcoin. The effects of the second Halving that took place in 2016 pushed its price close to $20K by the end of 2017.

It was then a real euphoria with a very large number of retail investors who wanted to join the party.

All these newcomers obviously did not take the time to really find out what Bitcoin is and what the goals of this incredible monetary revolution are. All these people made the mistake of thinking that Bitcoin was primarily about money, when in fact Bitcoin is primarily about power.

This created a huge speculative bubble around the price of Bitcoin.

This bubble exploded during 2018, resulting in a prolonged Bear Market that saw the price of Bitcoin plunged to just over $3K by the end of 2018. Those who understood the reason for Bitcoin were able to take advantage of this period to accumulate more.

They are greatly rewarded for it today. Bitcoin always rewards patience and confidence in its revolution.

2021 - It’s too late to profit from Bitcoin

At the beginning of 2020, many people were saying that the third Halving of Bitcoin was already set. At that time the price of Bitcoin was around $9K. These people made the mistake of believing that a currency shock as powerful as the Halving could be anticipated by the market.

The bullish rally that began in October 2020, a little less than 6 months after Bitcoin's third Halving, showed once again that such a monetary shock could not be anticipated.

The price of Bitcoin soared to an All-Time High (ATH) of nearly $65K in April 2021. Throughout this Bitcoin price surge, yesterday's hesitant people began to say that it was too late to profit from Bitcoin.

Bitcoin's price crash in May 2021 that dropped its price to around $30K could have served as an incredible opportunity for these people to correct their lack of confidence during 2020. Unfortunately, many of these people continued to wait for an even lower drop in the price of Bitcoin.

Today, the price of Bitcoin is back in the $40K range. There is no guarantee that the price of Bitcoin will fall this low again in the coming months. These people need to understand that while it is never too late to seize the Bitcoin opportunity, it is necessary to take action to change your life with this monetary revolution.

If you never take action, you will forever regret missing out on the unique opportunity that is Bitcoin.

Final Thoughts

Bitcoin has remained true to itself since its creation by Satoshi Nakamoto. However, the general public's view of it has changed over time. From a scam, Bitcoin then became too risky, before being considered a bubble. In 2021, many believe that it is too late to take advantage of the Bitcoin revolution.

In the end, you must understand that it is up to you to take action to profit from Bitcoin. Because the price of Bitcoin will continue to rise in the coming years as the narrative surrounding it becomes more and more positive.

Those who understand this before others will obviously be rewarded more than others. That is how it is with Bitcoin.

