Have you ever met people around you who have not yet opted for Bitcoin, but are still interested? I guess the answer is yes. I meet some of them from time to time, and this is what comes up frequently:

"I'm interested in Bitcoin, but I'm waiting for the price to drop again. At $10K, I'll go all-in on Bitcoin."

You've probably heard people make statements like this before. Perhaps you are even one of those who feel this way deep down.

For those of you who fall into this category, I may sound a bit blunt, and I apologize in advance, but things need to be said to you. It's not what you want to hear I guess, but it's what you need to hear.

Stop lying to yourself!

Because if you don't have enough confidence in the Bitcoin revolution to buy it at $40K, you almost certainly won't have the confidence in Bitcoin to buy it if its price drops to $10K. And even if you were to buy Bitcoin at $10K, your lack of confidence would cause you to sell at the slightest additional correction that would cause its price to drop below $10K.

Also, don't underestimate the psychology that would make you doubt again.

After all, if Bitcoin hits $10K after falling sharply from $40K, that would be a drop of -75%! Such a drop in the price of Bitcoin would not be bearable for you. Only those who have understood the reason for Bitcoin and have reached a sufficient level of confidence can buy Bitcoin if such an event were to occur.

Some people still regret missing out on buying Bitcoin under $4K in March 2020. Again, the same psychological logic is at play. At that very moment, a panic had taken hold of the financial markets. Bitcoin saw its price fall by more than 50% in a few hours. Opponents of Bitcoin were even saying that its price would fall to zero. The end of a bubble, they said.

At the time, very few dared to accumulate more BTC at a discount price. The real Bitcoiners, the so-called HODLers of last resort, were able to do so. To do so, they had only one thing, but one thing was essential: total confidence in the Bitcoin revolution.

I was part of it at the time talking about sales season for Bitcoin:

Even today, it is HODLers of last resort who dare to continue buying Bitcoin at $40K despite the risk of a Bear Market highlighted by the general media.

The conclusion is simple: you don't have to wait to buy Bitcoin if you believe in its revolution. If you don't believe in it today at $40K, then there's no need to wait for $10K or to have regrets about missed opportunities in the past. You're simply not ready to embrace the Bitcoin revolution.

It may come someday, but in the meantime, there's no need to have regrets and lie to yourself.

