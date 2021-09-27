Stop Being a Mere Passenger in a Collapsing System, Become the Driver of Your Own Life With Bitcoin

Image: Adobe Stock

The current monetary and financial system was established de facto by Richard Nixon in August 1971 when he ended the convertibility of the US dollar into gold. This unilateral decision, which was supposed to be temporary, eventually became permanent. The current system was legalized in January 1976 by the Jamaica Accords.

Fifty years later, more and more people are realizing that this system suffers from 7 deadly sins that will lead to its downfall sooner or later.

Unfortunately, a large majority of people still do not realize that this system is flawed but worse, totally unfair. This system is one of inescapable generalized impoverishment. What prevents many people in the West from seeing this clearly is that this impoverishment is happening slowly.

You are a mere passenger in the current system

In emerging countries or under authoritarian regimes, the consequences of the flaws of this system are much more violent. For those who can access the current system, because, in reality, hundreds of millions of people are totally excluded from it.

In the end, whether you are in the West or emerging countries, you are reduced to being a passenger in the current system.

You are a simple passenger on a train that is heading straight for the wall. The drivers of this train are the Fed and the US government. The current system is indeed in the hands of the US. All the decisions taken have no other interest than to serve American interests.

The rest of the world has to accept and suffer. No other choice. The U.S. dollar must absolutely remain the world's reserve currency so that the U.S. can continue to finance its lifestyle. The United States never hesitates to use the power of its military to ensure that this leadership remains on its side.

More and more countries are questioning the hegemony of the American dollar

The US dollar gives America an exorbitant privilege that more and more countries are no longer willing to pay. For the moment, it is mainly powerful countries in opposition to the United States that are taking offense and taking action. I am thinking of Russia, which has just liquidated its last US dollar reserves in June 2021.

Russia prefers to bet on gold from now on or even the Chinese yuan. China continues to have a large exposure to US debt, but it is constantly reducing this amount because its big goal is obvious: to become the world's first superpower in the future.

To do this, China must end the hegemony of the US dollar over the world. The creation of its digital yuan pursues this objective. China wants to benefit from the first-mover advantage on a new battlefield. Indeed, Xi Jinping has understood that in the current monetary and financial system, China could never take over America.

As an individual, you will be caught between a totally unfair system and a new system that could be in China's hands. That's not a good prospect.

Going back to the current system, the original sin is the ability of central banks to print as much money as they deem necessary. Thus, a minority of people who are not representative of the people can make decisions that will devalue what the majority of the inhabitants of the earth own.

As an individual, Bitcoin is your best weapon to become the driver of your own life again

You are therefore the passenger who suffers from the decisions made by the Fed and the American government. You have no choice but to adapt your strategy by following what the Fed is doing with the current system.

The invention of Bitcoin by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008, however, brings you a new alternative. Rather than being a mere passenger, you can decide to become the driver of your own life. Bitcoin allows you to take control of the fruits of your labor.

Bitcoin is a system that is owned by its users and has no leader.

All users within the Bitcoin network have equal weight. Anyone can decide to run their own node to take full power. From then on, you become your own bank. No one can stop you from using your money as you wish.

Bitcoin guarantees you three basic freedoms:

Freedom to send BTC.

Freedom to receive BTC.

Freedom to HODL BTC.

Combined, these three freedoms allow you to live your life on your own terms. That is clearly priceless.

What also makes Bitcoin the people's currency is its monetary attributes. Bitcoin gives you essential safeguards such as a limited supply of 21 million units and a programmatic monetary policy that does not depend on the arbitrariness of humans.

Bitcoin responds to the laws of mathematics and is backed by the people.

The question is not if, but when, you will eventually opt for the Bitcoin system

Every user of the network can verify at any time what the truth of the Bitcoin system is, whereas fiat currencies require you to accept the truth from governments. This is a major paradigm shift that all those who are tired of being enslaved by an unfair system will sooner or later embrace.

That's why I frequently repeat that the success of Bitcoin is clearly inevitable. It is only a matter of time. Sooner or later, you will end up adopting Bitcoin. The big question is just when. The longer you wait, the less you will benefit from its monetary revolution.

So the ball is in your court.

