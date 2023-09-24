Rektember has ultimately not yet produced its much-feared effects on the price of Bitcoin until now.

While the stock market has taken a hit in recent days, the price of Bitcoin is holding up well as Uptober looms.

While waiting to see what the end of Rektember will bring us, I am offering you an exceptional reduction of -20% on the price of the premium subscription to the In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter.

A good way to follow the Bitcoin revolution day by day, block by block, by my side.

By the way, I will send you a copy of my first book on Bitcoin published in January 2021: “2020: The Year When Everything Changed for Bitcoin: 2020 Was a Special Year in Bitcoin History, but 2021 Will Surpass All Your Expectations”.

You decide.

Get 20% off for 1 year