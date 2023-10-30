Use the code ZWLFW11 when buying the book on Gumroad:

-50% off The Truth About Bitcoin

As you know, I've been following the Bitcoin revolution daily since 2016.

I write about Bitcoin almost every day and try to share my ideas and opinions on this incredible adventure that is the Bitcoin revolution with as many people as possible.

We've come a long way since January 3, 2009!

When posting on Substack, Twitter, or other social media, I sometimes get strange comments. Most of the time, I don't pay much attention to them, because anything excessive is insignificant to me.

But sometimes it inspires me to share new ideas and opinions. Such is the case this time.

Following a tweet, a person contacted me in a private message to tell me that I was only trying to sell Bitcoin to serve my interests. This person then attacked Bitcoin in a sterile manner before asking me to convince him/her that he/she was wrong and that he/she should buy Bitcoin.

This message totally inspired me to write this article.

First of all, it reminded me of this famous quote by Satoshi Nakamoto:

“If you don't believe it or don't get it, I don't have the time to try to convince you, sorry.”

This is Satoshi Nakamoto's answer posted on the Bitcoin forum to a person who was skeptical about the Bitcoin system.

It's the perfect answer to show the mindset of those who have understood the why of Bitcoin and become Bitcoiners. I'm not talking about the so-called Bitcoiners who tell you that the price of Bitcoin will never again go below $20K or $30K and that you must buy at full speed or risk losing big.

I'm talking about those who understand that Bitcoin is here to give you back the power over your money by protecting you from monetary inflation and censorship.

If you understand the why of Bitcoin, you can never be too late to buy Bitcoin. Every time you exchange fiat currencies for Bitcoin, you regain power over part of the fruit of your labor. And for that, it can never be too late.

Those who tell you that you need to act fast because a Bull Market is coming and that you need to buy Bitcoin are probably not the ones you should be looking to as role models.

In my view, everyone has to make their own choices. Bitcoin is there to give you back the power over your money, but also over your life.

It's not up to me to convince you to buy Bitcoin. Nor is it up to a Bitcoiner. Our role is to help you understand why Bitcoin matters. Once you've made that intellectual effort, you'll know what to do. The majority of those who make this effort end up buying Bitcoin.

The majority of those who have bought my book “The Truth About Bitcoin” have told me that it opened their eyes to the why of Bitcoin and this incredible monetary revolution that continues to progress block after block before us.

These people go on to buy Bitcoin not because I tell them to, but because they decide that Bitcoin is the best option to protect them from the flaws of the current system.

Unlike the so-called Bitcoiners you'll see on Twitter or elsewhere mocking those who continue to prefer gold to Bitcoin, I think it's totally counterproductive to do such a thing.

If someone thinks that gold is a better option than Bitcoin for protecting the fruits of their labor from inflation and censorship, that's their choice. It's not mine, because I consider Bitcoin to have all the advantages of gold while correcting its disadvantages too. But if their choice is made in good conscience, good for them!

Everyone has to make their own choices. The important thing is always to make your choices so that you have no regrets in life.

If you act blindly on someone else's advice, you'll always be at someone else's mercy, and you'll have regrets if things go wrong. With Bitcoin, this is even truer.

Don't expect me to convince you of anything.

I'm simply here to help you understand the why of Bitcoin, what dangers lie ahead and what challenges the Bitcoin revolution faces, and above all, why I believe Bitcoin meets emerging needs that more and more people will have in the future.

But if you think I'm totally wrong, don't worry. I have nothing to gain from anyone buying Bitcoin. I own Bitcoin and I continue to accumulate it to protect myself from the coming collapse of the current system, which is flawed and not fixable. That's enough to secure my future, whatever the price of Bitcoin. For your part, I hope you'll find the same guarantee to cover your back whether it's Bitcoin or another solution.

As always, it's you, and you alone, who decide!