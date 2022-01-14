A lucky miner has just won the big Bitcoin mining lottery. Indeed, a solo miner managed to mine a block of transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain with very modest mining capacities: only one or two machines. Its mining capacity was 126 TH/s, which was only 0.000072% of the total Bitcoin network hash rate, which is currently 175,000,000 TH/s.

This is a statistically ultra-rare event that happened in favor of the very lucky solo miner. Having 0.000072% of the hash rate means that, on average, this miner will win 0.000072% of the blocks or about 1 in 1,400,000.

This solo miner was therefore very lucky to collect the reward of 6.25 BTC when he must have had just a few Antminer S9 units or one Antminer S19 Pro. So it could very well be a home miner.

From this point on, you may wonder if it would be appropriate for you to start mining Bitcoin from home so that you can get a chance to win a big prize like this lucky miner. In the following, I will try to answer this question.