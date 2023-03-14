The day of March 13, 2023, could be remembered as the day when Bitcoin started its decoupling from the current monetary and financial system. Of course, it's too early to say that with certainty, but it was quite pleasant to see yesterday that Bitcoin was in the green with a sharp rise (its price is now above $26K as I write this) while the banking sector was in the red in the stock market.

Not only were banks under attack in the stock market, despite Joe Biden's attempts to restore confidence in the US banking system by inventing new rules that are nothing more and nothing less than yet another Fed bailout for banks, but many depositors were lining up to try to withdraw their cash from smaller regional banks.

Confidence in the current system is eroding more and more. This is no accident. It is simply that more and more people are realizing the flaws in the current system. Moreover, these people understand that this system cannot be fixed, because those who are at its head have no interest in saving it to try to create a fairer system.

So the slow but certain generalized impoverishment will continue. Well, it is not generalized, since the richest are preserved in this system. This is why I call it an unfair system.

After SVB's bankruptcy, some people will say that there is a lesson to be learned from all this. Initially, they will say to themselves that they will have to be more careful when choosing their next bank... This will avoid them from having cold sweats all weekend long hoping to get their deposits back. This will avoid them to depend on the goodwill of the American president and the Fed. These people will have the reflex to go to the bigger banks and be more secure.

Are you thinking of JPMorgan? The risk is the same if not worse ... Consider that if SVB collapsed with $15B of unrealized losses on its balance sheet, JPMorgan has $47.9B. The entire US banking system was trapped by the Fed, which had repeatedly said that it would not raise interest rates aggressively. This umpteenth lie by the Fed has created a time bomb that is getting closer and closer to exploding for the US banking sector:

When you see the unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities for the U.S. banking sector, you can tell that the $25B backstop from the Exchange Stabilization Fund will not be enough. The Fed and the US Treasury will have to take losses. Taxpayers will once again have to pay the price for the Fed's mistakes.

Because in the end, it is the Fed that is at the helm, alongside the US government. It was the Fed that decided to shut down Signature Bank on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The Fed is running the game. By the way, you know as well as I do the famous saying that investors keep repeating: “Don't fight the Fed.”

It is no longer a saying, but a golden rule.

The Fed is on its home turf, makes the rules, and can change them at any time. The free market does not exist. All private banks are just branches of the Fed at the core.

As an individual, you only have a choice between two banks to protect the fruits of your labor. This may sound absurd at first, but after thinking about it, you'll see that this point of view has been true for years.

You have the Fed and its branches on one side, and Bitcoin on the other.

On the one hand, you have a fully centralized bank that can do whatever it wants at any time with unrepresentative people at the helm making arbitrary decisions.

On the other hand, you have a decentralized bank where all users have equal weight. The rules of the game are known in advance to everyone. Anyone can verify them by going to inspect the Bitcoin source code. Anyone can audit the system every 10 minutes by running a node on the Bitcoin network.

With Bitcoin, you don't need to trust a third party. No counterparty to ensure the value of your Bitcoin. Bitcoin is a unit of wealth.

No one can censor you in the use of your Bitcoin. No one can arbitrarily decide to shut down the Bitcoin system like the Fed can do with private banks, which are just branches of that institution.

No one can debase Bitcoin. 21 million units in circulation at most. No more. Do you doubt it? Check the Bitcoin source code for yourself. Everything is transparent and verifiable at all times. The opposite of the Fed and the banking system. It's no coincidence that so many corruption and money laundering cases occur in the banking world. The complexity of this system and the natural human penchant for corruption encourages this.

With Bitcoin, you don't trust humans, but an algorithm at the heart of the system: the Proof-of-Work. It's much more reliable and less risky since you're guarding against the inherent human penchant for corruption.

I'll stop there with what Bitcoin can do for you as an individual and for the world as a fairer alternative monetary system for the many, and invite you to read about it in my book “The Truth About Bitcoin” if you need to make up your mind.

The primary purpose of Bitcoin should become increasingly clear to you. Don't look for short-term money profit, but rather look to protect yourself from the collapse of the banking system by taking full control over the fruits of your labor.

It's up to you as always.