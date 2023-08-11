If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

The current monetary and financial system isn't all that old, by human historical standards. It is very recent, having been unilaterally introduced by Richard Nixon in August 1971.

The system was intended to be temporary. But like everything else that is temporary with the powers that be in the current system, it then becomes permanent. As if announcing something temporary would calm the people, who then get used to it and forget to protest the day it becomes the so-called norm.

This system is proving to be a disaster for hundreds of millions of people around the world, but the powers that be don't care.

Why should they? Simply because they benefit fully from the injustice of the current system.

Even with the best will in the world, you'd have a hard time trying to change an unfair system that benefits you. It would be unnatural. And even if you did try, you'd soon be called to order by the other powerful players in the current system.

This is how the injustice of the current system has been perpetuated for decades.

The most incredible thing is that all the absurd figures decided arbitrarily by a few central bankers who are not representative of the people are now like dogmas that must be perpetuated. The education system does everything it can to indoctrinate you into its ideas, which are based on nothing.

For example, when Jerome Powell was questioned by a US congressional committee about the reason for the Fed's 2% inflation target, he was at a loss for words. He was unable to explain clearly how this 2% target was beneficial to the American people and economy:

The question put to Jerome Powell was simple:

“Why 2%? Why 2% inflation? How does that help people?”

And here, Jerome Powell, whose decisions have a major impact on the global economy, since all other central bankers generally follow what the Fed does, is unable to give you a clear reason.

So the Fed continues to raise its key rates, bringing America closer to a recession, but Jerome Powell can't tell you why. Simply because it's a number we believe in...

Tell that to all those who can't make ends meet...

I'm sure it will make them very happy. But of course, Jerome Powell couldn't care less. In the past, he's said things like “Our decisions will have dramatic consequences for the poorest people, but we'll do it because it's our job”.

How can we trust these central bankers? You just can't!

You may think I'm picking on Jerome Powell and that I'm acting in bad faith. And why not? But it's the same thing in Europe with the ECB.

Watch this video of Mario Draghi, who was head of the ECB for 8 years from 2011 to 2019:

In 2018, right at the start of the Bitcoin Bear Market, Mario Draghi was asked what he thought of Bitcoin.

Here's part of his answer:

“A euro today is a euro tomorrow. Its value is stable. On the other hand, the value of Bitcoin oscillates widely.”

If you believe Mario Draghi, you can have complete confidence in the euro, just as Jerome Powell tells you that you can have complete confidence in the US dollar. Let's take a closer look at the evolution of the Euro/BTC pair over time to compare the former ECB President's words with the reality of the figures:

What are we seeing?

Quite simply that the Euro has lost almost 99% of its value against Bitcoin over the past decade.

As a consolation, if you still believe in the fiat system, you might be tempted to tell yourself that the problem lies with the Eurozone, which has been overtaken by America over the past decade. It's tempting to say that if you want to believe in the dollar system just a little longer.

But here again, the figures are merciless:

The US Dollar has lost almost 99% of its value against BTC over the last decade.

Bitcoin's price volatility in USD or Euro is a reality, but over the long term, Bitcoin is your best option for protecting the fruits of your labor from the endless monetary inflation of these fiat currencies.

It's as simple as that.

So my question was purely rhetorical since I think you already know the answer: you can't trust these central bankers who don't work in the interests of the people, but rather in their interests and in the interests of the ultra-rich who benefit from the injustice of the current system.

Bitcoin is your chance to turn things around by taking back power directly, without the need for authorization. This is something unique that Bitcoin allows you to do.

It's up to you to take advantage of it to secure the fruits of your labor over the long term, without any fear.

PayPal has just announced its stablecoin, which will be based on the Ethereum Blockchain with asset freezing and censorship capabilities directly visible within the source code of this sh*tcoin.

When I read the terms of service for this PayPal stablecoin, I see this:

Full KYC policy.

Custody by Paxos.

A stablecoin linked to your PayPal login.

PayPal reserves the arbitrary power to reverse any transaction. PayPal, therefore, has the power to do whatever it wants with your money.

PayPal asks you to trust that its stablecoin will be backed entirely by the US Dollar. Trust Me, Don't Verify.

All the censorship capabilities of CBDCs, but in the hands of a Big Tech player.

These few characteristics of this PayPal sh*tcoin should alert the general public to stay away from it. Unfortunately, I'm afraid many PayPal users will fall for it.

However, I feel I must do something to help more people understand why Bitcoin is the solution to protect you from the dangers of CBDCs, whether issued by governments or offered by Big Tech like PayPal.

