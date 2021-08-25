“Should I Buy Bitcoin?” Is an Irrelevant Question Because the Answer Is Obvious

I frequently receive messages from people asking if they should buy Bitcoin. This question also comes up frequently on the forums.

I have fun reading everyone's answers. I find that many people miss the point when answering this question. In my opinion, the question "Should I buy Bitcoin?" in itself is not relevant.

Indeed, the answer is obvious.

I am not saying that the answer is obvious because I am a Bitcoiner, but simply because it is. To do this, I created an illustration consisting of a few questions that you may have seen at the beginning of this article.

Four essential questions that you will have to answer for yourself

The next time you ask if you should buy Bitcoin, or if someone asks you that question, you can answer it by asking four key questions.

I know it's frequently said that you shouldn't answer a question with another question, but we'll make an exception to the rule here. Here are the four questions:

Do you want to take power over your money?

Do you want to protect the fruits of your labor?

Do you want to live your life on your own terms?

Do you want to own something that is really yours?

The answers to these questions seem obvious to me. In my case, it's a yes every time.

Answering these questions requires studying Bitcoin and the current system

However, whether you answer yes or no to these questions will not change the outcome of the next step. In any case, I recommend that you learn more about Bitcoin and the current monetary and financial system.

This is a must in any case.

By studying Bitcoin and the current system, you'll be able to answer the four questions I've posed and, more importantly, understand why the current system won't let you do that.

First, you will realize that your money in the banking system can be confiscated at any time. It is your money, but it is not yours unless you follow the rules set by the banks. They are the ones who dictate the game. The banks can censor any of your financial transactions. In short, you are not free to use your money as you wish.

The current system does not allow you to protect the fruits of your labor

Next, you will realize that the current system suffers from seven deadly sins that will eventually cause its downfall sooner or later. The original sin is the ability of central banks to print as much fiat money out of thin air as they deem necessary.

Thus, a minority of people not representative of the people have the ability to devalue what a majority of people own. In effect, this endless supply of fiat money keeps devaluing what you own.

The purchasing power of $1,000 in 1971 is not even a purchasing power of $150 fifty years later.

Under the current system, the fruits of your labor are clearly not safe. You are unable to save your money as you would like. The current system pushes you to constantly spend your money on useless things.

The current system does not allow you to live your life on your own terms

Once you understand that you can't save your money the way you want to, or even use the fruits of your labor the way you want to, you will understand that you will never be able to live your life on your own terms. Yet, this is something we should all have the opportunity to do.

It should be our most normal aspiration as human beings.

Finally, you will come to the same conclusion as all Bitcoiners before you. In the current system, you have nothing that is really yours no matter what. Your real estate can be seized, as can your money in the banking system.

You have no access to anything outside of the rules defined by the current monetary and financial system.

This is the conclusion that all sensible people come to. I can't imagine that anyone who has taken the time to properly study the current system would not understand this. You will be delighted to discover that Bitcoin addresses all of these issues by giving you incredible guarantees to live your life on your own terms.

Bitcoin is the obvious answer for anyone who wants to live life on their own terms

With a limited supply of 21 million units no matter what, a programmatic monetary policy, and rules that have remained unchanged since its inception, the Bitcoin system is unique.

Buying Bitcoin is choosing an alternative system that protects the people. Bitcoin is the people's currency backed by the people. It is a major paradigm shift that gives everyone on earth hope for a better world in the future.

Buying Bitcoin is just the first step. To truly take power, you will then need to HODL Bitcoin no matter what. Of course, you will need to come into possession of the private keys associated with your Bitcoin. This is the key to getting total power over your life.

From there, you will be able to live your life on your own terms. You will continue to progress in this virtuous circle by constantly learning more about Bitcoin and the economy. This is another key to staying in control of your destiny.

Being able to understand things to make your own decisions to protect your future regarding money. Bitcoin teaches you this and then gives you the weapons to do it.

This is why I consider the question in the introduction to be irrelevant. In the end, everyone will end up buying Bitcoin. It's a matter of common sense. The only uncertainty is how long it will take some people to open their eyes compared to those who have already figured it all out.