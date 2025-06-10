No one knows who is behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of Bitcoin.

It could be a group of individuals rather than a single person, who knows...

However, we do have a wealth of information about Satoshi Nakamoto's motivations when he invented Bitcoin and in the early months of the emergence of what would later become the king of digital currency.

However, there is an episode that few people are aware of, which could have altered the history of Bitcoin. This episode took place on September 8, 2014, when Satoshi Nakamoto had already decided to disappear, leaving Bitcoin in the hands of the developers who had accompanied him during the early years of Bitcoin.

On September 8, 2014, someone managed to hack into the email account of the creator of Bitcoin. This person then threatened to reveal Satoshi Nakamoto's true identity in exchange for a ransom.

In the following, you are going to discover the incredible story of the hack that could have destroyed Bitcoin forever.

