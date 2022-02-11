The inflation figures for January 2022 in America were released yesterday. Everyone has been waiting for these numbers since the beginning of the week. Inflation reached 7.5% in America in January 2022. This is the highest level of inflation in America since February 1982. I feel like I am repeating myself month after month as I write this since the December 2021 figure was already the highest since 1982...

Some people pretend to be disappointed or surprised that the inflation figure is slightly higher than expected: 7.5% against 7.2% expected.

If the numbers are not good, you should not be surprised. It was something expected. The extremely high inflation is going to last for many months to come in my opinion. It is not going to go away magically. To give you a better idea, here is the evolution of inflation in America since the end of the 70s:

As has been the case for the past several months, there was considerable volatility in the price of Bitcoin in the minutes and hours following the release of these inflation figures: