Saying Bitcoin Has No Utility? You Need To Rethink Your Definition of Utility

Image: Pexels — Adapted by Sylvain Saurel

I recently shared my opinion on the current state of the Bitcoin market. In a dedicated article, I explained that the big opportunity for the coming months with Bitcoin probably lies now. To do so, I used 8 charts to support this idea.

In this article, I gave my vision of Bitcoin and its current price of around $34K.

For me, Bitcoin is totally undervalued right now. The fundamental freedoms that Bitcoin offers you are unchanged, and they make all the difference in a world that is more uncertain than ever.

Bitcoin opponents say it has no utility

Among the responses to this article, I had some opponents of Bitcoin come up to me and tell me that my opinion was fallacious and that Bitcoin could not be undervalued. Their main argument: Bitcoin has no utility.

In fact, this is the same argument that comes up again and again in the mouths of Bitcoin opponents. It is part of the list of a few recurring and completely fallacious arguments used by those who want to discredit Bitcoin in the eyes of the general public.

In my opinion, if someone explains to you that Bitcoin has no utility, you can directly answer this to cut short any sterile debate with this person:

“If you had realized how ridiculous what you just said was, you never would have said it.”

This will save you a lot of time.

The fundamental freedoms that Bitcoin offers you are unparalleled

As a Bitcoiner who seeks to help as many people as possible become aware of the incredible monetary revolution that is Bitcoin, I feel compelled to go further. I must set the record straight when opponents of Bitcoin falsely denigrate it to discredit it to the general public.

These fallacious arguments make a mark on the general public, who don't look beyond that to form their own opinions. It is therefore necessary to put things in perspective.

The first thing that needs to be understood is that 99% of the people are losers with the current system. It's a system of generalized impoverishment that leaves you with no alternative. It's been going on for decades, and it will go on for decades if the people don't take matters into their own hands.

Invented by Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin gives you the weapons to take power and change the game.

With Bitcoin, you have instant access to 3 fundamental freedoms:

Freedom to send BTC.

Freedom to receive BTC.

Freedom to HODL BTC.

Anyone can use these freedoms at any time. Every Bitcoin user is, therefore, able to live their life on their own terms. This is something essential in a world where more and more governments will seek to impose a society of mass surveillance on us in the years to come.

Bitcoin allows you to verify that these freedoms are respected at all times

Best of all, Bitcoin doesn't ask you to take the word of these guarantees.

Bitcoin allows you to verify at any time that it is true. Where fiat money is the truth of governments and central bankers, Bitcoin is simply THE truth. Anyone can audit the Bitcoin supply in real-time, and become a node in the network to independently validate transactions.

The supply of Bitcoin is not changing. It is frozen at 21 million units forever. The fact that Bitcoin is not constantly debased like fiat currencies changes your life again.

You can save the fruits of your labor without risk within the Bitcoin system. Once you have the private keys to your Bitcoin in your possession, no one can attack your wealth. Bitcoin is your best hedge against uncertainty.

1 BTC today will always be equal to 1 in 21 million BTC in 10, 20, or 50 years. No fiat currency can give you this guarantee. In fact, it would be the opposite: you are guaranteed that your purchasing power in US dollars today will be worth much less in 10, 20, or 50 years.

Bitcoin works for everyone all the time

You have to keep in mind that the current system was designed to make you spend more and more money on useless things. The consumer society is constantly pushing you to do this.

Bitcoin is again a major paradigm shift. By taking back control of your money, you take back control of your life.

Finally, Bitcoin is borderless. It is a global currency that you can trade with anyone at any time. Where the banking system excludes a majority of the world's inhabitants and imposes restricted hours on you on business days, Bitcoin operates around the clock.

Hundreds of millions of people will make the Bitcoin system a plan A in the future. That is my certainty. The utility of Bitcoin is far too great for all of them. New generations will see Bitcoin as a matter of course. Demographics will drive Bitcoin adoption in the future.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, the real problem with people who denigrate Bitcoin as having no utility is that their notion of utility is wrong. They fail to see the enormous utility of Bitcoin because they have never taken the time to understand what Bitcoin offers its users.

Everyone who takes the time to understand Bitcoin naturally comes to recognize its utility. If not, they are people of bad faith who are simply afraid of being disrupted by the Bitcoin revolution. It's up to you not to fall into the trap set by these opponents.

