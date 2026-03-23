“The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks.”

It was with this message, forever embedded in the very first block of the Bitcoin blockchain (the “Genesis Block”), that Satoshi Nakamoto laid the foundations of his invention. The message was clear: Bitcoin was born as a direct reaction to the flaws of the traditional banking system and central bank bailout policies. It was designed, thought out, and coded as a sovereign, independent, decentralized monetary system, and above all, immune to money supply manipulations.

Yet, just over a decade later, an empirical observation disrupts this original promise. Every time Jerome Powell, the current Chairman of the US Federal Reserve (the Fed), speaks, cryptocurrency markets hold their breath. Bitcoin charts go wild, and prices soar or collapse according to announcements on key interest rates.

At first glance, this dependency seems completely counterintuitive, even ironic. Why does a currency that aims to be outside the system react so viscerally to the decisions of the grand masters of the fiat system? This phenomenon is not a glitch in the matrix, nor an unexplained paradox. It is the logical consequence of a series of financial, macroeconomic, and psychological mechanisms combining.

Let’s dive into the complex gears that bind the King of Crypto to the most powerful Central Bank in the world.

1. The Plumbing of the Financial System: A Matter of Global Liquidity