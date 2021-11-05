SAND Rises +320% in a Few Days – Discover More on The Sandbox Which Promotes an Open Metaverse

This story is not about Bitcoin, but I thought it was important to share it with you because it is about the metaverse which seems to be the future of the Internet. If you are interested in this kind of story, let me know and I will share more.

Thursday, October 28, 2021. A day that could remain forever in history as the beginning of the future of the Internet. In any case, this day will forever remain a special date in the history of Facebook, since it was on this day that Mark Zuckerberg announced with great pomp that his company Facebook was changing its name to Meta.

Facebook is now looking towards a future mixing virtual reality and augmented reality to offer much more than what the traditional social network offers today.

This major change of direction was to be marked by a change of name for Mark Zuckerberg. The American company is now fully focused on the metaverse, so it was logical for Zuckerberg to call his company Meta. The bad tongues will say that Zuckerberg also wanted to get away from the name Facebook which is associated with a lot of scandals. That's something that makes sense, but it's not the point of this article.

SAND token increases by +320% following Mark Zuckerberg's announcement

In the wake of this announcement by Mark Zuckerberg, the cryptocurrency SAND saw its price soar, as it increased by +320% in 6 days:

Other cryptocurrency projects closely or remotely related to the metaverse that Mark Zuckerberg fantasizes so much about have experienced more or less identical progress over the period.