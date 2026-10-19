You Can Buy Bitcoin. But Can You Control Your Bitcoin?

Imagine buying a house and being told you cannot have the keys.

You can watch its value rise. You can sell it later. Your ownership appears in the appropriate records.

But entering the property requires permission from the company that arranged the purchase.

You would immediately understand that something important was missing.

With Bitcoin, the same distinction is easier to hide. An account displays a balance. A chart moves. A portfolio turns green. Everything looks like ownership—until you try to move the asset somewhere you control.

That is why Russia’s approach to cryptocurrency deserves attention far beyond Russia.

The country is building a regulated crypto market. But its rules expose a question that the broader Bitcoin industry often prefers to leave unanswered:

Are we expanding access to Bitcoin—or merely expanding access to financial institutions that hold Bitcoin?

Those outcomes can overlap. They are not interchangeable.

And the difference becomes obvious at the withdrawal button.

The Bank of Russia’s October 12 guidance says individuals cannot transfer cryptocurrency from a regulated digital account to their own non-custodial wallet. It also says ordinary direct transactions between individuals will no longer be permitted from July 1, 2027, under the applicable framework. This is not evidence of a blanket prohibition on possessing every private wallet; the guidance addresses particular transactions and institutional arrangements.

That distinction matters. The documented restrictions are significant enough without exaggerating them.

Meanwhile, the institutional machinery is taking shape. On October 6, the central bank announced that it had registered the first five digital depositories and four cryptocurrency exchange organizations under the new framework, which came into force on September 1.

This is more than an argument about whether cryptocurrency should exist.

It is a decision about the relationship people will have with it.

And my reading is that Russia is demonstrating a model other governments could find attractive: accommodate the asset while containing the independence it offers.

You do not have to destroy Bitcoin to make its users dependent on someone else.

You can build the dependency around it.

The Adoption Numbers Hide the Real Story

For years, Bitcoin’s political debate has been framed around a dramatic question: Will governments ban it?

That question produces excellent headlines. It also encourages a dangerously incomplete understanding of adoption.

If a government permits trading, we call it progress. If a bank introduces custody, we celebrate. If a new investment product attracts capital, we count the inflows.

There are good reasons to welcome these developments. Better access matters. Professional services matter. Clear rules can help legitimate businesses operate and give customers somewhere to turn when things go wrong.

But access has more than one dimension.

There is access to Bitcoin’s price. There is access to the underlying asset.

And there is the ability to authorize a transaction without depending on the institution through which you acquired it.

A product can deliver the first while withholding the others.

That does not automatically make it fraudulent or useless. It makes it a particular kind of product, with particular limitations.

The trouble begins when we describe every version of that product as the same achievement.

A million new accounts with Bitcoin exposure do not necessarily mean a million new people with independent control of Bitcoin.

The industry needs to become more honest about what it is counting.

Same Bitcoin Price. Very Different Power.

Consider two people who each have an economic interest equivalent to one bitcoin.

Their portfolios may rise by roughly the same amount when Bitcoin appreciates. From the perspective of a market commentator, they look similar.

But their financial relationships are different.

One controls the private keys needed to authorize spending. The other depends on an institution to carry out instructions.

The first person has responsibilities that cannot be outsourced casually: protecting backups, avoiding theft, planning inheritance, and understanding what an irreversible transaction means.

The second may benefit from professional security, support, recovery procedures, and legal protections. But that person also depends on the institution’s systems, policies, and ability to act.

The difference is not simply “safe” versus “unsafe.”

It is which risks you carry, which powers you retain, and whose cooperation you need.

That last question becomes particularly important when everything appears to be working.

We tend to discuss custody through disasters: stolen reserves, failed exchanges, frozen withdrawals during a crisis.

Yet a custodian does not have to collapse to demonstrate the limits of your control.

It can remain solvent. Its records can be accurate. Its employees can follow every rule. The underlying coins can be exactly where they are supposed to be.

And you can still be unable to make the transaction you want.

Because the institution is functioning as designed.

That is a more uncomfortable problem than a dishonest executive.

A dishonest executive is a failure of the system. A permanent restriction on independent withdrawal can be a feature of the system.

Nobody announces a plan to pay you back in cheaper dollars. At $40 trillion in debt, the math speaks for itself—and bond vigilantes are listening.

“You Can Always Sell” Is Not an Exit

Now imagine a hypothetical saver named Elena.

She is not a professional trader. She does not want leverage. She is not hunting for the next token that might multiply overnight.

She wants to hold a small amount of Bitcoin for the long term.

She is comfortable using a regulated business to make the purchase. She is willing to identify herself and meet the applicable requirements. But after buying, she wants to move the coins into a wallet she controls.

Her reason is ordinary: she does not want her entire financial life to depend on other organizations remaining available.

Suppose the platform tells her she can sell whenever the market is open, but cannot withdraw to that wallet.

Has she been given an exit?