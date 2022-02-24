This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package.

See the Plans

Just forty-eight hours ago, I told you that the uncertainty regarding Vladimir Putin's intentions with Ukraine was being limited. While three scenarios were still in play at the end of last week, we were now limited to two scenarios: either Russia would limit itself to the conquered regions in the East of Ukraine, or Russia would enter into a war by invading the Western part of Ukraine as well.

The last few hours have answered this last unknown. Russia has now gone to war with Ukraine by invading the country in multiple locations. “This is a full-scale attack from multiple directions” to quote the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

The Americans and Europeans in NATO have already responded that the economic and financial sanctions against Russia would be unprecedented. Vladimir Putin has been quick to reiterate what he has been saying for several weeks: Russia will move forward as it sees fit to demilitarize Ukraine.

Woe betides those who seek to interfere with Putin's Russia's wishes.

Faced with this war that is beginning, NATO has made it clear that it will increase its troops in the countries of Eastern Europe to defend its entire territory. This is not something that worries Putin, since he knows well where the red line is. And this red line does not seem to be in Ukraine, since the Americans and NATO have already announced that there will be no military intervention to defend the country.

Ukraine is therefore alone against Russia. It is well known that this is a battle lost in advance.

Many words from America and the Europeans, but few actions for the moment against Russia

In America, several camps seem to oppose each other on the right strategy to adopt against Vladimir Putin. Some, notably the Republicans, are strongly critical of Joe Biden, calling for a more aggressive and bellicose strategy towards Russia. The Democrats are sticking to economic and financial sanctions by constantly bringing up the threat of cutting off Russia's access to the SWIFT interbank network.

Finally, a third camp is making its voice heard by arguing that America has nothing to do with this conflict and should leave Ukraine and Russia to fend for themselves.

It remains to be seen what the Western powers will decide in practice in the days to come, while for the moment only great words are spoken without real action. This has nevertheless the gift of putting all the financial markets in panic. All are plunging into the red in front of the beginning of this war between Ukraine and Russia.

The contrarian investor's view of this type of situation is clear

This is finally quite logical because the majority of investors will respond to their animal instinct. An instinct that pushes you to panic, and therefore to sell. Yet you need to adopt a more rational attitude if you want to make winning investments.

Here's what upset investors always have in mind when panic takes over the market:

“The time to buy is when there's blood in the streets.”

This is a phrase uttered by Baron Rothschild, an 18th-century British nobleman and member of the Rothschild banking family. The philosophy behind this phrase has been repeated many times in different forms throughout history. We can quote the saying attributed to Baron Philippe de Rothschild:

“Buy when you hear the cannons roar, sell when you hear trumpets.”

This adage can be taken here as there is a risk of bloodshed in Ukraine due to this war decided by Vladimir Putin. Finally, Warren Buffett also became legendary in the 1970s with his version of this strategy:

“Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy and Greedy When Others Are Fearful.”

Bitcoin falls around $35K, but fundamentals remain unchanged

In the Bitcoin world, we have a shorter three or four-word version:

“Buy the Dip” or “Buy the Fucking Dip.”

This phrase has been used so much that it has become a famous meme that many now make fun of. However, was buying the dip as soon as possible ever a bad strategy with Bitcoin? My answer is no for those who were able to wait long enough to take advantage of it.

Because at the end of the day, it's all about confidence and patience here.

The war in Ukraine may cloud the vision of many people who are talking about a Bear Market for Bitcoin now. However, the current event is something that was not foreseeable. Without this event, it is very likely that the price of Bitcoin would have broken through the resistance at $45.5K a week ago, and that we would have entered a new bullish wave.

The market configuration was indeed ideal for this.

Instead, we have the trade of fear with the price of Bitcoin having just fallen to around $35K. My feeling is the same as the one I have been expressing to you for several weeks. Buying Bitcoin at this price level is a great opportunity if you understand its why. That is if you can buy Bitcoin then hold for the long term.

The price of Bitcoin can go lower as the following chart shows us:

However, this does not change the fundamentals of Bitcoin. The awareness of the absolute necessity of Bitcoin for the future is growing. This will pay off sooner or later. Because this war will end sooner or later. It's only a matter of time as always.

The time to be a winner with Bitcoin in the coming months is now

If you want to be one of the future winners, the ones who will benefit the most, now is the time. No one wants to see war, but when it comes, you need to understand how to take advantage of it. If you don't, you will lose an opportunity to protect the fruits of your labor in the best way possible.

So my advice won't be original, but that doesn't mean it won't be relevant.

If you're a Bitcoin HODLer, keep hanging in there. Patience is always rewarded with an asset with such incredible potential as Bitcoin. If you still have some cash you want to invest, take advantage of this situation to accumulate more BTC. Go in increments in case the price of Bitcoin goes even lower, but keep in mind that you will need to be patient afterward.

For those who can, great things will come of it. Because when the market goes back up, and it will, the rebound will be powerful. Then you can thank yourself for being one of those who used their logical thinking skills in a time when emotions are taking over, which makes sense given the situation.

It's up to you to hold on and keep a long-term view of things.

Some reading