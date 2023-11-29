If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

“Charlie Munger, investing genius and Warren Buffett's right-hand man, dies at age 99.”

The first thing: RIP Charlie Munger.

Second, everyone in the future will remember his staunch opposition to Bitcoin right up until his death.

Would you like an example of a Charlie Munger quote about Bitcoin?

“Bitcoin is rat poison squared.”

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger couldn't accept that a fairer monetary system was emerging. They felt overwhelmed and didn't want the cards to be reshuffled in favor of the people.

When you're approaching 100 years of age and have always been able to benefit from the flaws in a system, it's hard to accept that a major technological disruption is emerging.

Even recently, Charlie Munger added a layer on Bitcoin:

“Bitcoin is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization.”

The sad thing is that Charlie Munger won't have time to see for himself that he was wrong about Bitcoin.

Because in the future, it's clear that the Bitcoin revolution will take an ever-greater place in society.

We are only at the beginning of an incredible monetary revolution that will enable people to regain power over the fruits of their labor.

Many people, not to say the majority of the world's inhabitants, don't fully realize all the positive impacts the Bitcoin system will have on our future lives, but time will do its work, and, little by little, the Bitcoin revolution will eventually impose itself on everyone.

Let's hope that the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders who put their blind trust in Warren Buffett don't end up bitterly regretting Buffett and Munger's lack of self-questioning.

Time will set things right.

I'll leave you to discover some of the articles I've written in the past on Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's positions on Bitcoin:

That's a lot of articles written about Warren Buffett or Charlie Munger regarding their vision of Bitcoin. But it shows you that even if these two brilliant investors of the last century are stuck in the past, they remain sources of inspiration despite their blindness regarding Bitcoin.

The key is to take the best they have to offer and put aside their mistakes or intellectual laziness regarding Bitcoin. Nobody is perfect, even the most brilliant investors have their weaknesses.

Beyond the world of investing, I'd also encourage you to take a look at all the advice on life in general that Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger have distilled over the years. There's a lot to learn. So, I hope you've understood that my approach to life is not to hate the opponents of Bitcoin, as some Bitcoiners may do, but rather to look for the best in everyone. I think that's the best thing to do in life.

Stay strong, Stay Bitcoin HODLers.

