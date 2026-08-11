Bitcoin mining was supposed to be about hash rate. The AI boom is revealing that the miners’ most valuable asset may have been something else entirely: electricity, land, grid connections, and the ability to deploy enormous amounts of computing infrastructure faster than almost anyone.

For years, the Bitcoin mining industry told investors that its most valuable asset was computational power.

More machines. More terahashes. More exahashes. More Bitcoin.

That story is rapidly becoming obsolete.

Riot Platforms has just signed one of the most revealing infrastructure agreements of the AI era: a 20-year data-center contract covering 191 megawatts of critical IT capacity at its Rockdale campus in Texas.

Riot officially described the customer only as one of the world’s leading “frontier AI labs.” Bloomberg subsequently identified the tenant as Anthropic, the company behind Claude. The initial contract is expected to generate approximately $9.1 billion in revenue through June 2028. If two five-year extensions are exercised, its potential value rises to roughly $16.1 billion.

Stop for a moment and consider what just happened.

A company that became famous for mining Bitcoin has signed a multibillion-dollar agreement with one of the most important artificial-intelligence companies in the world.

Not to mine Bitcoin.

Not to hold Bitcoin.

Not to trade Bitcoin.

To provide infrastructure for artificial intelligence.

And that tells us something much bigger about the future of the mining industry.

Bitcoin miners are slowly discovering that the greatest asset they accumulated during the Bitcoin boom wasn’t necessarily Bitcoin.

It wasn’t even the mining machines.

It was power.

More precisely, it was the ability to control enormous amounts of electricity in places where getting access to enormous amounts of electricity has suddenly become one of the most valuable commodities on Earth.

The AI revolution is turning Bitcoin miners into something entirely different.

They are becoming the utilities of the computational age.

The $9.1 Billion Deal

The numbers are extraordinary.

Riot will provide 191 megawatts of critical IT capacity at Rockdale under an initial 20-year agreement.

The first 96 MW are expected to be delivered in December 2027.

The entire 191 MW deployment is expected to be operational by June 2028.

Riot estimates that the contract could generate between $7.3 billion and $8.2 billion in cumulative net operating income during its base term, equivalent to approximately $365 million to $411 million per year on average.

Morgan Stanley is providing a $573 million interim financing facility to help fund initial development while the project’s longer-term credit arrangements are finalized.

This isn’t an experimental side business anymore.

This is industrial infrastructure.

And Riot isn’t starting from zero.

Earlier this year, the company signed a data-center lease with AMD at the same Rockdale campus.

The initial AMD deployment covered 25 MW under a ten-year contract expected to generate roughly $311 million. AMD also received options that could ultimately increase its presence significantly. Riot subsequently expanded the contracted deployment to 50 MW and reported that the first 25 MW had been delivered on time and on budget.

Add the new 191 MW contract and Riot now has 241 MW of contracted critical IT capacity with two major participants in the AI ecosystem.

The company says those contracts represent roughly $9.8 billion of long-term contracted revenue.

That is the moment when the story changes.

Riot isn’t simply a Bitcoin miner experimenting with AI.

Riot is becoming a data-center company that also mines Bitcoin.

Those are two very different things.

From Sunk Cost to Sovereign Collateral: How a $500 Billion Wall Street Alliance is Bypassing Big Tech and Turning Compute into the Ultimate Global Currency.

Bitcoin Mining Was Never Really About Computers