Rich or Poor, Bitcoiners Around the World Share the Same Ideal for the Future.

Bitcoin is a major paradigm shift that most people are still struggling to see the impact it will have in the world of the future. Such a technological disruption takes time to be tamed. We are only in the early adopter phase.

Those who buy Bitcoin today are still far ahead of the majority of future Bitcoin users.

For you should not be fooled. Bitcoin, which reached 100 million users in September 2020, will continue to attract more users over the next decade. The billion user mark will undoubtedly be reached by 2030.

Bitcoin meets the needs that millions of people will have in the years to come

Bitcoin does indeed address the major problems that the majority of the world's inhabitants will have in the coming years. In reality, these problems are already there, but many have not yet opened their eyes to the flaws of the current monetary and financial system.

The system invented by Satoshi Nakamoto is special in that it adapts to the needs of each of its users.

For some, and this is mainly the case in the West, Bitcoin is above all a store of value to protect themselves from the great monetary inflation that we have been experiencing for several decades. For others, in emerging countries, Bitcoin is primarily a tool to protect themselves from the policies of corrupt leaders.

Bitcoin is already an indispensable everyday tool for the millions of people living in these countries.

The tour de force achieved by Bitcoin is to reconcile the needs of all individuals with totally different profiles. Rich or poor, all Bitcoiners around the world share the same ideal of a better world for the many in the future.

Bitcoin means freedom for its users

All Bitcoin users want the ultimate freedom that Bitcoin gives them: the freedom to live their lives on their own terms.

Those who become and remain Bitcoin HODLers no matter what are thinking long-term. They want to protect the fruits of their labor from inflation and censorship. They want to build something for themselves and their families. None of this is possible with the current monetary and financial system.

The U.S. dollar system is designed to make you spend more and more money on unnecessary things. It also excludes hundreds of millions of people in Africa, America, and Asia.

This unfair system has actually gone on for too long. More and more people around the world want to end the domination of the American dollar over the world. The goal is an alternative that belongs to the people. An alternative that relies on the people to be a little more powerful every day.

This alternative is of course Bitcoin.

Bitcoin gives its users what no other currency in the world can offer

What Bitcoin allows today, no other system can allow. In terms of P2P encrypted money, Bitcoin has reached the maximum of what is possible. Therefore, it is necessary to build around Bitcoin a better future world for the many.

Everything that Bitcoin brings is made possible by the fact that it is an honest, reliable, 100% certain system based on mathematics, and supported by the people.

This is why Paul Tudor Jones has just announced that in June 2021 he will increase his portfolio allocation to Bitcoin from 1% to 5%. Bitcoin gives guarantees because of the predictability of its programmatic monetary policy. So you can decide to save again. Bitcoin is indeed a major paradigm shift since in the current system it was often repeated the following adage:

“Cash is Trash”.

If “Cash is Trash", we must face the fact that "Bitcoin is King".

Final Thoughts

Bitcoin is a hope shared by all the people of the world for a currency that empowers the people. The day you understand all this, you will detach yourself from the short-term price of Bitcoin and focus on what really matters: the freedom that Bitcoin gives you.

You will accumulate more BTC at every opportunity to build a fabulous future for yourself and your loved ones in the present. It's been going on for over 12 years now, and every day more people on Earth are joining this incredible revolution that will change the world of the future for the better.

Rich or poor, everyone can be an equal part of this monetary revolution. In this, Bitcoin is indeed unique.