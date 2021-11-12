Rich Bitcoin HODLer vs Poor Bitcoin Trader

The lure of profit is what drives most people to buy Bitcoin for the first time. There is nothing wrong with this since most of today's Bitcoiners were once those people who came into the Bitcoin world attracted by the juicy profits it allows.

Bitcoin's NgU ("Number Go Up") feature is necessary and even virtuous. It plays a key marketing role in bringing the general public into this alternative system that aims to give the people back the power over money.

The important thing is that you then make the effort to understand why Bitcoin is important so that you can be on the right side: the Bitcoin HODLers. After reading this, some people will say that I'm preaching to the choir by trying to convince my readers to buy Bitcoin. This is not the case. I share my opinions and ideas as always. Then you are free to use this information in any way you wish.

I am only here to help you open your eyes to what I believe is the best way to take full advantage of the incredible monetary revolution that is Bitcoin.

November 10, 2021, gave us yet another example of why HODL Bitcoin is the best strategy