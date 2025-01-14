Within the community of pseudo-Bitcoiners who spend their time scrutinizing the Bitcoin price in weak money, you've probably already noticed that there's an annoying tendency to look only at the yearly highs of the Bitcoin price year after year.

In my opinion, this is a misperception, because the yearly highs of the Bitcoin price are driven by speculators and traders. It's driven by people who don't understand why Bitcoin exists, or who simply don't care, because only financial profit in weak money guides them in their use of Bitcoin.

On the other hand, you have something that is directly linked to the adoption of Bitcoin by those seeking to understand why Bitcoin exists: the yearly lows of the Bitcoin price in weak money.

These yearly lows demonstrate the extent to which HODLers are prepared to stand their ground despite the pressure from speculators and traders who do not hesitate to manipulate the price of Bitcoin to their advantage.

Take a look at the yearly lows in the price of Bitcoin in US Dollar terms since 2012:

2012 - $4

2013 - $65

2014 - $200

2015 - $185

2016 - $365

2017 - $780

2018 - $3,200

2019 - $3,420

2020 - $4,565

2021 - $28,105

2022 - $15,635

2023 - $16,510

2024 - $38,550

A chart will help you more quickly see the trend year after year:

For 2025, I've put a lower price of around $90K, but it could fall further if we rely on the different scenarios for the price of Bitcoin in 2025 that I presented to you recently:

This rising floor is the signal among the ambient noise. It represents growth in Bitcoin HODLers and in those who understand the why of Bitcoin. These people are ready to HODL Bitcoin no matter what. Not all of them are HODLers of last resort, but they are ready to defend the Bitcoin revolution, unlike speculators and traders.

The next time someone tells you about Bitcoin's yearly price highs and wants to use them as a benchmark for Bitcoin's level of adoption, you'll know what to say: Judge Bitcoin by yearly lows, not by yearly highs.

In addition, keeping this rising floor in mind will help you better control your emotions when you see those clickbait headlines announcing a Bitcoin price “crash”:

This compilation of articles announcing a Bitcoin price crash speaks for itself. The price of Bitcoin has crashed below $100, $1,000, $10,000, or even $100,000 if these articles are to be believed. These were simply pullbacks that allowed some to accumulate more BTC at reduced prices. Opportunities to be seized at every turn. No more, no less. You have to be aware of this to be able to seize these opportunities.

We'll see what 2025 holds in store for Bitcoin, but whatever happens, keep a cool head and remember that Bitcoin is a unique, long-term monetary revolution. Patience always makes the difference with Bitcoin. Whatever happens at Donald Trump's inauguration and in the weeks to come, stay in control of your emotions. That's the key with Bitcoin.

Stay Strong, Stay Bitcoin HODLers.