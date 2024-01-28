If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

Bitcoin is a multi-faceted revolution.

Bitcoin adapts to the specific needs of each of its users.

This is something I'm fond of repeating, and it's glaringly obvious when you look beyond the Western world. In the West, Bitcoin is seen primarily as a financial investment with the potential for phenomenal future returns.

Elsewhere in the world, Bitcoin is seen as a last-resort protection against monetary hyperinflation and censorship!

In emerging countries, Bitcoin is already used as an everyday means of payment by millions of people. This may come as a surprise in the West, where everyday problems are different, but Bitcoin is already a Plan A for everyday life for these people.

In Africa, for example, Bitcoin is a necessity, enabling people to transform abundant (decarbonized) energy where they live into financial wealth via the Bitcoin Mining industry.

The Bitcoin Mining industry enables these people to become entrepreneurs. It represents a transfer of wealth from the West to emerging countries.

As you know, Bitcoin is a unique opportunity for humanity.

But, because there's always a but, things are changing in the Bitcoin world. I should say around the Bitcoin world because I'm talking about the Bitcoin Spot ETFs that have just been approved by the SEC.

Everyone's talking about a Trojan Horse here. Still, as I told you recently, I wonder in which direction this Trojan Horse is to be considered: in favor of the mass adoption of Bitcoin or rather in favor of the governments, bankers, and powerful people at the head of the current system.

The most optimistic or the most blinded by financial greed tell you that these Bitcoin Spot ETFs will then enable owners of shares in these ETFs to convert to Bitcoin ownership in self-custody.

Unfortunately, I find this hard to believe.

Even more so when I hear financiers coming to promote Bitcoin, or rather their financial products offering Bitcoin without any control to their clients.

Their words are always the same: Bitcoin is rare, with no more than 21 million units in circulation. To hear them tell it, they're only interested in the convenience of Bitcoin. They see Bitcoin as gold 2.0. A gold adapted to the digital world of today and tomorrow.

You'll never hear them tell you that Bitcoin's real interest is in giving you back the POWER. Bitcoin gives you back the power over the fruits of your labor. With Bitcoin, you decide. You do what you want and no one can impose their wishes on you.

When you own Bitcoin via a BlackRock or Fidelity financial product, you own nothing. It's just a promise that has no value. These powerful Wall Street financial institutions work for governments.

Some are trying to say that these Bitcoin Spot ETFs will further protect Bitcoin from a possible ban by the U.S. government.

The hypothesis of a ban has been agitated as a threat by Ray Dalio since 2021:

“Outlawing Bitcoin is a good probability. Back in the Thirties in the war years, the government feared flight from the dollar to gold, and so they outlawed private ownership of gold...and they also established foreign exchange controls, because they didn't want the money to go elsewhere.”

Anyone who understands why Bitcoin exists knows that talking about banning Bitcoin is as absurd as trying to ban the Internet. China failed miserably in its attempt in 2021, for example. America won't do any better.

On the other hand, the American government has the means to attack American citizens. And that's exactly what's in store for the future. Politicians willing to do anything to protect the current system, such as Senator Elizabeth Warren, are leading a campaign to ban the self-custody of Bitcoin. In Europe, this is also the path that many members of the European Parliament want to follow.

The aim is clear: to prevent citizens from taking power over the fruits of their labor, and then prepare for the future introduction of CBDCs.

If these laws pass, then the only way for the general public to own Bitcoin will be via these financial products. Motivated individuals will always be able to find ways around these prohibitions, but the general public won't go that far. You can be sure of that.

So, Bitcoin won't be banned, but it will be absorbed into the current system within these financial products. You will be able to own Bitcoin, but only via intermediaries like BlackRock or Fidelity.

Complete nonsense!

Bitcoin was invented to free you from these intermediaries. The Bitcoin system competes with the current system by offering people a superior alternative that gives them back their power.

But by gradually cutting people off from direct access to Bitcoin, isn't the American government preparing to marginalize the Bitcoin revolution altogether?

Bitcoin will continue to exist, but only within the current system for the general public. The current system will not be overturned, but will simply have integrated Bitcoin into it. Bitcoin reduced to the role of gold 2.0. All the financiers will be satisfied because they will be able to give free rein to their greed by manipulating the price of Bitcoin to the detriment of the people.

But the people will then miss out on the liberating power of the Bitcoin revolution.

For the future, the key is not to be fooled by all those who get excited every day by all the BTC purchase figures from the Wall Street giants. Think of all those BTC units held by BlackRock and Fidelity as a danger to the Bitcoin revolution, not something to get excited about.

Continue to educate as many people as possible about the deeper meaning of the Bitcoin revolution, reminding them that the purpose of Bitcoin is much deeper than being reduced to digital gold. With Bitcoin, we hope to see a superior monetary system emerge.

It's up to you to continue the fight and not let yourself be trapped!

