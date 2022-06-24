At the end of May 2022, David Malpass, the president of the World Bank, spoke to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and explained that he saw 5 major reasons why the world could not escape a recession in the coming months.

He obviously couldn't give dates, but David Malpass was more than pessimistic. His speech was meant to prepare for the release a few days later of worse-than-expected figures by the World Bank.

In the report published on June 7, 2022, by the World Bank, here is the sentence that worried the most: