Recession Likely to Come to America – Bitcoin Will Soon Enter Uncharted Territory.
Expect nothing in particular, but be ready for everything.
At the end of May 2022, David Malpass, the president of the World Bank, spoke to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and explained that he saw 5 major reasons why the world could not escape a recession in the coming months.
He obviously couldn't give dates, but David Malpass was more than pessimistic. His speech was meant to prepare for the release a few days later of worse-than-expected figures by the World Bank.
In the report published on June 7, 2022, by the World Bank, here is the sentence that worried the most:
“Global growth is expected to fall from 5.7% in 2021 to 2.9% in 2022, significantly lower than the 4.1% forecast in January.”