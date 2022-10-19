Recent PayPal Scandal Shows You Why You Should Absolutely Reject CBDCs.
No need for PayPal or CBDCs when you already have Bitcoin.
I have been saying ever since PayPal entered the world of Bitcoin that you have no interest in buying BTC thinking through a third party like PayPal since Bitcoin aims to free you from these third parties... Similarly, I keep warning you about the danger of CBDCs that governments would like to impose on us in the future to better control and censor us.
Some people answer me that I am too pessimistic about the future that awaits us.
Well, we have just had a first warning that should show you that I am not pessimistic, but rather realistic. PayPal wanted to give itself the right to steal $2,500 from its customers who spread fake news.
Admit it, you didn't think PayPal would go that far ... And yet, many had warned you about this obvious danger. The online payment giant has since backtracked from the public outcry, claiming that its new policy was released by “mistake”:
“A usage policy notice was recently issued in error that contained incorrect information. PayPal does not fine people for spreading fake news and this language was never intended to be inserted into our policy. We apologize for any confusion caused.”
