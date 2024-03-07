If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

Two years ago, Michael J. Saylor explained that, given Bitcoin's incredible potential, you should sell your house and buy Bitcoin with the recovered weak money. Or better still, sell your house directly in BTC.

Many had thought that Michael J. Saylor was crazy to give such advice.

After all, Michael J. Saylor doesn't play in the same league as the rest of us anonymous Bitcoiners. He can afford to raise another $600 million via bonds to buy more BTC with MicroStrategy. He's acting for a company, which limits his risk.

But in the end, Michael J. Saylor is applying his strategy personally, since he holds over 17K BTC.

Michael J. Saylor understands the reasons behind Bitcoin and is following the strategy he considers the most logical in the face of such a monetary revolution.

When Michael J. Saylor gave this advice, the price of Bitcoin was around $20K. Bitcoin was in the middle of a Bear Market and the FTX fiasco was about to explode. Many began to doubt Bitcoin. Many made the mistake of leaving Bitcoin at the end of 2022. I told you this story from a real-life Bitcoiner who lost faith in this revolution back then:

This disappointed ex-Bitcoiner then started accumulating Bitcoin again at the end of 2023. He regrets having lost confidence, even though the Bitcoin revolution is all about patience and trust.

Life is like that. He'll have to move on, thinking about the future and trying to forget the past, or rather not forget it, so as never to repeat the same mistakes with Bitcoin.

That's what I call paying to learn. With Bitcoin, this has been happening constantly since the beginning of its revolution.

On X, Gary Cardone has just published a tweet that shows perfectly why Michael J. Saylor's strategy was right and, above all, why Bitcoin is superior to real estate for preserving the fruits of your labor and passing on your wealth to the next generation.

Gary Cardone showed a photo of a house he had bought for $2.4M in 2022:

In March 2024, Gary Cardone has just sold his house for $2,475,000.

At first glance, you might think that Gary Cardone still made money by selling his house, since he managed to sell it for $75,000 more than he paid for it.

This would be to overlook the fact that the U.S. dollar is constantly being debased and that your purchasing power in U.S. dollars continues to fall over time. To beat inflation over these 2 years alone, Gary Cardone would have had to withdraw at least $2,529,253 from the sale of his house in March 2024:

So Gary Cardone lost over $50K in purchasing power in just two years due to real estate!

Now imagine that Gary Cardone had used his $2.4M to buy Bitcoin at the same time two years ago. He would have had 300 BTC. If he had held on to that BTC until March 2024, he'd have the equivalent of $19M today.

The comparison is largely in Bitcoin's favor and supports the advice given by Michael J. Saylor two years ago.

Gary Cardone ends his tweet by drawing a parallel between a $300K medium home and the USD equivalent you would have today if you had deployed that $300K two years ago in Bitcoin. You'd have the equivalent of $1.4M.

His conclusion is simple:

“Is your home worth 1.4 million? If you said NO you should sell your home, and invest the funds left over from renting.”

In concrete terms, you lose wealth with real estate, whereas Bitcoin protects your wealth over time. If you want to pass on wealth to future generations, Bitcoin is a better option than real estate.

This is something that all Bitcoiners have been repeating for a very long time, but it's always interesting to see real-life stories confirming our theories about the superiority of the Bitcoin revolution over the fundamentals of the current system.

A new blow for America's oldest university.

As the price of Bitcoin has just broken its ATH in USD, it seems essential to me to share with you one of the best explanations of Bitcoin of all time.

6 minutes of pure wisdom:

“Bitcoin is not perfect, but it is a significant computer science breakthrough that has the potential to be as significant for human flourishing as the birth of the internet.” — Peter Van Valkenburgh.

You may have seen it before, but seeing it again won't hurt.



For those who haven't seen it or still doubt the importance of Bitcoin for the world of the future, watch and listen.