It was a quiet Saturday morning in March 2026. The coffee was brewing, and I was watching my nine-year-old attempt to build a LEGO structure that defied the laws of physics. It was a peaceful scene, but beneath the surface of parenting lay an undercurrent of anxiety that every reader of this newsletter feels.

We are through the looking glass. The “soft landing” was a myth. Inflation isn’t a debate topic; it’s a visible, aggressive tax on our survival, seen every time we buy eggs or pay the electric bill. CBDCs are rolling out with their programmable “carbon caps,” and the surveillance state is finalized.

As Bitcoiners, we have spent years, perhaps decades, preparing for this collapse. We bought the hardware wallets, we stamped the steel plates, we ran the nodes, and we secured the UTXOs. We have built digital fortresses of generational wealth that no state, no bank, and no desperate bureaucracy can touch. We sleep well knowing our private keys are safe.

But lately, a different question has been keeping me awake at night. It’s not about how many Sats I have secured in multi-sig. It’s about the human being building the LEGO structure in the living room.

We spend thousands of hours securing the coins, but how many hours have we spent securing the minds that will eventually hold those keys?

Generational wealth is useless without generational knowledge. In fact, if you leave a massive, unconfiscatable fortune to a child who still thinks like a fiat slave, you are not handing them freedom. You are handing them a tool for their own destruction. You are ensuring they will become the ultimate “weak hand,” panic-selling their ancestral inheritance to satisfy a fleeting urge or appease a centralized authority.

Today, we are moving past private keys and network security. We are diving into the most critical OpSec project of all: Deprogramming our children and raising them to be truly sovereign individuals in a decaying fiat world.

Why a 50-basis-point surge in yields will force President Trump to abandon his Iranian ambitions and avert a systemic banking collapse.

The Fiat Trap: Deprogramming the Public School Mandate

We have to be honest about the battlefield. The moment your child steps into the compulsory education system, they are stepping into an indoctrination machine perfectly designed to create compliant debtors and reliable consumers. The “school system” was never designed to teach sovereign thinking or sound money principles. It was designed by Keynesians to sustain the state.

Look at the curriculum of 2026. What are they teaching? They glamorize debt as “leverage” and “economic stimulus.” They teach that saving is “hoarding” and that inflation is a necessary, almost magical, force that fuels growth. They are doubling down on the propaganda because the cracks in the system are impossible to hide. The message is clear: trust the experts, rely on the state for protection (and subsidies), and prioritize instant gratification over long-term stability.