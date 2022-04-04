Bitcoin has just passed the milestone of 19 million units issued. This is an important milestone, and it took just over 13 years to reach it. That leaves less than 2 million units of BTC to be issued before the 21 million mark is reached.

If it took “only” a little more than 13 years to reach 19 million BTC in circulation, the next 2 million will be issued by 2140. 118 years remain, which means that fewer and fewer BTC will be issued from now on. Bitcoin's digital scarcity will become increasingly apparent to the general public in the years to come.

This will lead to increased demand, and with such a scarce supply, you know what that means for the price of Bitcoin if you stick to the principles governing the law of supply and demand.

Until we get there, I found it interesting to compare the performance of the Bitcoin price over the first quarter of 2022 with the performance of the stock market and the markets for certain commodities (gold, silver, palladium, platinum, oil).

Bitcoin: -4.5%