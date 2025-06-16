It would be an understatement to say that Michael J. Saylor's Bitcoin strategy has been emulated. Primarily in North America, but also gradually expanding around the world. As a result, more and more companies are adopting Bitcoin as a cash asset to protect themselves from the massive currency devaluation we are stuck with in this flawed and unfixable system.

Faced with inflation and the unlimited expansion of national currencies due to growing debt and energy constraints, Bitcoin, which is limited to 21 million units no matter what happens, is becoming an attractive alternative for companies.

And this is just the beginning, as I will explain in the rest of this article. Bitcoin's medium-term target: $200K.

The end of the Trump/Musk bromance provides an opportunity to take stock of the economic impact of Trump's second term in the White House.